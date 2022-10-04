Buu: Kourtney Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens and other celebrities celebrate the start of Halloween

USA.- The start of the season Halloween It officially started recently, so several celebrities celebrated the beginning of October with photos where the central theme was the aforementioned. famous as Kourtney Kardashian, Kyle Richards, Vanessa Hudgens and Nicky Hilton, They celebrated the beginning of the month by dressing according to the date and decorating their houses.

Kourt showed off a cute skeleton earring in a video she posted as an Instagram story. Furthermore, she also added a short text graphic to her post that read, “October 1.” Also, as background she put the theme of The Crazy Addams.

As to Kyle Richards, she uploaded a photo of herself holding a pumpkin while posing in front of a mannequin dressed as Michael Myers. She also posed for another photo while sitting on a pumpkin-adorned porch. She put the following text: “Hello, October. Don’t worry @justinasylvester I’ll wait by the Christmas tree for a bit.”

As to Nicky Hilton, she took a picture with a Jack Skellington mask, from The strange world of Jack, while shopping for costumes for her daughters Lily and Theodora. She also uploaded a photo of her daughters admiring an evil clown puppet.

Jennifer Love Hewitt uploaded a video to show off various decorations he put up for Halloween. She apparently spared no expense during the decorating process and put a golden skeleton on her piano. In addition, she of other nice decorations.

As to Vanessa Hudgens Y G.G. Magree, they dressed up as witches and posed for several photos. Both left a lot of skin exposed while celebrating the start of the best season of the year, Halloween night. Vanessa also uploaded another video where she tried to strike a pose and ended up falling over.

Source: Pure Show