Buy an iPhone 13 Pro Max from 1800 € and a soap arrives at home (from 2 euros)

A bad adventure that happened to the thirty-two-year-old Khaoula Lafhaily, an English girl who had decided to buy a new iPhone 13 Pro Max with a classic installment purchase plan as has been the case with operators in Italy for some time. In this case, the iPhone in question would have cost her about 1,500 pounds that is almost 1,800 euros with an initial charge of £ 150 paid upon signature. Nothing strange except that the courier at her home did not deliver her long-awaited iPhone 13 Pro Max but a real one pack of hand soap for less than 2 euros.

Soap instead of the iPhone: the fault of the courier?

The girl told the bizarre story to an English online newspaper stating that as always, waiting for an important shipment, she lurks at the window to check the arrival of the couriers who often miss the apartment. In this case, Sky Mobile, should have delivered the iPhone the day after the contract was signed. All right except that the next day, the courier had contacted the English girl asking to reschedule the delivery to the next day due to “traffic problems”.

Unfortunately, however, the rescheduled delivery was not successful as the courier did not show up at Khaoula Lafhaily’s home. The girl, stationed, instead saw a Sky Mobile forwarder approach her home who, however, did not deliver anything but only took a photo from outside the house and then left. On the tracking of the shipment, however, the courier highlighted the impossibility of delivering the package after knocking in vain on the recipient’s door, obviously inventing a falsehood.

The shipment, rescheduled again, finally reached its recipient on the third day. Opened the package, however, he did not find his iPhone 13 Pro Max but a nice package of hand soap that technology had very little to do with what the girl bought. A story that unfortunately happens more often than one might think and that will clearly be resolved by the operator who will send the iPhone back to the girl, but not without some headaches in verifying that the courier has not actually delivered the phone but the soap for the hands.

Have you ever had problems of this type with couriers?