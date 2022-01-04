buy an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series video card in-store
You’ve been looking for a graphics card for months GeForce RTX 3060, 3060Ti, 3070, 3070Ti, 3080, 3080Ti or 3090? This may be the right opportunity!
In fact, on January 8, 2022, Mediaworld RTX Day returns, the day dedicated to the purchase of these hard to find video cards.
RTX Day: participating shops and info on the event
Unlike last RTX Day, the list of stores involved rises to six, scattered throughout the peninsula:
- Milan – Viale Certosa, 29 Milan (MI)
- Turin – C.so Giulio Cesare, 202/210 Turin (TO)
- Padua – Via Venezia, 98 Padova (PD)
- Florence – Via S.Quirico, 165 Campi Bisenzio (FI)
- Caserta – Location Aurno, 1 Marcianise (CE)
- Bari – Via Noicattaro, 2 Casamassima (BA)
In most of these stores, the event is nothing more than a simple sale of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, at their list price. One per customer.
In addition, you will be able to find Gaming products such as Monitors, Motherboards, Mice, Keyboards and PC Cases discounted up to 40%, to build a new complete PC.
The event is particularly enriched by the Mediaworld Tech Village of Milano Certosa, where important gaming influencers such as Cydonia, Sabaku and Prodigeek. During the day all the advantages of the GeForce RTX graphics cards of the best brands will also be shown, with the most popular and performance games, and all the secrets for the good configuration of a gaming PC will be revealed.
This special event can also be followed in live streaming on Everyeye channels, starting from 10:00 on January 8th.
How to book your place at the event
Although reservations are suspended due to a high number of requests, they may soon become available again.
It is therefore advisable to monitor the official event page to know more.
To reserve your seat in line, simply follow the instructions on the screen on the official web page, choosing the participating shop to go to and completing the procedure.
Warning: booking does not guarantee the purchase of a video card, but only access to the exclusive RTX sales area.
It is therefore advisable to go to the store during the first hours of the event, with a reservation made, to be able to obtain the desired product!