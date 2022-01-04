buy an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series video card in-store

RTX Day: participating shops and info on the event

Unlike last RTX Day, the list of stores involved rises to six, scattered throughout the peninsula:

Milan – Viale Certosa, 29 Milan (MI)

– Viale Certosa, 29 Milan (MI) Turin – C.so Giulio Cesare, 202/210 Turin (TO)

– C.so Giulio Cesare, 202/210 Turin (TO) Padua – Via Venezia, 98 Padova (PD)

– Via Venezia, 98 Padova (PD) Florence – Via S.Quirico, 165 Campi Bisenzio (FI)

– Via S.Quirico, 165 Campi Bisenzio (FI) Caserta – Location Aurno, 1 Marcianise (CE)

– Location Aurno, 1 Marcianise (CE) Bari – Via Noicattaro, 2 Casamassima (BA)

In most of these stores, the event is nothing more than a simple sale of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, at their list price. One per customer.

In addition, you will be able to find Gaming products such as Monitors, Motherboards, Mice, Keyboards and PC Cases discounted up to 40%, to build a new complete PC.

The event is particularly enriched by the Mediaworld Tech Village of Milano Certosa, where important gaming influencers such as Cydonia, Sabaku and Prodigeek. During the day all the advantages of the GeForce RTX graphics cards of the best brands will also be shown, with the most popular and performance games, and all the secrets for the good configuration of a gaming PC will be revealed.

This special event can also be followed in live streaming on Everyeye channels, starting from 10:00 on January 8th.