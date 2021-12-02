Buy an Urus with Covid subsidies, sentenced to 9 years – Auto World

Telematic fraud and money laundering. Two crimes that have become common today but which in this case hide a mockery against the state, leveraging the delicate situation linked to the pandemic. In the United States, a 30-year-old man decided to buy a Lamborghini Urus, a Ford F-350 and even to treat yourself to a nice Rolex by taking advantage of a series of low-interest loans. The self-styled entrepreneur raised over $ 1.6 million, bragging about the need to cover the salaries of his three companies, Price Enterprises Holdings, Price Logistic Services and 713 Construction when instead the money received through the Paycheck Protection Program was used to fill the garage with the super SUV del Toro.

And not only. If the high-wheeled model of the car manufacturer from Sant’Agata Bolognese cost $ 233,000, it should be added to this as previously mentioned a $ 85,000 Ford F-350 and a $ 14,000 Rolex. Not happy, the 30-year-old spent thousands of dollars on nightclubs and strip clubs in Houston, Texas. The fraudulent scheme, however, was blown up after a few months and last August the man ended up in handcuffs. Last September he pleaded guilty to the two crimes and was contacted 110 months in prison, a full 9 years, to be served in a federal prison.

Unfortunately, this is not the first rogue to leverage the government’s wage aid program to support entrepreneurs and workers during the pandemic. In May, a Californian man was arrested after receiving more than $ 5 million in loans, claiming he needed to pay for his four companies operating in California. Once he got the loans from four different banks, he bought a Ferrari 458 Italia 2011, a 2018 Lamborghini Aventador S and a 2020 Bentley Continental GT.