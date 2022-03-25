Buy ApeCoin at 50% discount on ProBit for a week

Recently, the Probit Global exchange included the ApeCoin (APE) token in its coin listing. Every day the number of crypto assets available on the platform grows, and the company wants to celebrate it. That’s why the next ProBit Exclusive is for APE. You can buy this token at a discount of up to 50%, but only for a limited period.

A new cryptocurrency arrives at ProBit (and at a discount)

In this ProBit Exclusive there is a total allocation of 50,000 USDT in APE. You will be able to buy the token at half the market price on March 22, 2022 at 02:00 UTC. The subscription period for the purchase of the asset began on March 22 and ends on March 28, so you are still on time. The distribution of the APE will be made on the last day of the event.

To subscribe, you must go to the ProBit website and follow the instructions. The minimum subscription per user is the equivalent of 10 USDT in APE. As for the maximum allocation per participant, it will depend on your VIP level, which is determined by the amount of PROB (the exchange’s native token) staked.

This means that, the more PROB you have staked, the more APE you can buy at half the market price. This is the maximum amount of APE that corresponds to each level of membership:

VIP 1: 500 USDT in APE.

VIP 2: 2,500 USDT in APE.

VIP 3: 6,000 USDT in APE.

VIP 4: 15,000 USDT in APE.

VIP 5 or more: 30,000 USDT in APE.

Conditions for buying APE at 50% discount on ProBit

To participate in this ProBit Exclusive you need a minimum of 500 PROB staked. The tokens will be locked for 6 months. To increase your APE allocations, you can purchase more PROBs for staking, as well as multiple subscriptions.

In the event of oversubscription, the allocation of APE to each participant will be proportional to the number of requests. For example, if there is a 50% oversubscription to purchase APE, all participants will receive 50% of the amount subscribed. On the other hand, if the subscriptions are not enough, the users will get 100% of the subscribed amount. Results will be announced prior to distribution on March 28, 2022.

About ApeCoin (APE)

ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token. It is used in the APE ecosystem to promote the development of a decentralized community. The idea behind this asset is to promote web 3.0. Because of that, APE is expected to be a decentralized protocol layer for community-led initiatives related to the metaverse.

At the time of writing, the price of the APE token was $12.87, according to CoinMarketCap. The total supply of APE is 1 billion, with more than 200 million in circulation to date.

