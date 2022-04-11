Buy bitcoin at 50% of the market price? Take advantage of the ProBit promotion

ProBit, the cryptocurrency exchange, announced a new Exclusive for the most popular digital asset: bitcoin (BTC). Again you have the opportunity to buy bitcoin at half the market price, so you have to hurry if you want to participate in the exchange promotion.

This ProBit Exclusive starts in a few days, on April 12, 2022, and it has similar conditions to the one the exchange made a couple of months ago. In case you have not been able to participate in the previous one, this is what you must do now to obtain bitcoin at 50% on the platform.

The first step to buying bitcoin at half the market price is to subscribe to ProBit Exclusive. You have time to subscribe from April 12 to April 18 at 2:00 UTC. The distribution of bitcoins will take place on the last daybut first the exchange will announce the results.

The total BTC allocation for this ProBit Exclusive is the equivalent of 50 thousand USDT. The market price that will be taken into account will be that of April 12, 2022, at 2:00 UTC. The maximum bitcoin allocation per participant will depend on their VIP level, which is obtained based on the amount of PROB on skate, ProBit’s native token.

This means that, the higher the amount of PROB staked, the higher the amount of bitcoin you can buy with 50% discount. If you are a user with VIP membership level 1, the maximum allocation will be 500 USDT. VIP 2 level users will have access to 2,500 USDT, while VIP 3 users will be able to purchase up to 6,000 USDT.

If your membership level is VIP 4, you are entitled to up to 15,000 USDT, and starting at VIP 5, the BTC allocation is the equivalent of 30,000 USDT. This table details the amount allocated per level:

The amount of BTC allocated to users will depend on their membership level

How to buy bitcoin at 50% of the market price

In order to participate in this ProBit Exclusive, you have to stake with PROB. The minimum purchase requirement for this token is 500 PROB, which must remain locked for at least six months.

Staking with PROB is not complicated. You just have to log in to ProBit, buy PROB and go to the section Wallet. There you will find a stake section, from which it is possible to block several cryptocurrencies, including the native token of the exchange. If you have doubts, on the ProBit website you will find a detailed tutorial on how to stake with PROB.

Once you stake at least 500 PROB and subscribe to the event, you are already participating. In case you’re wondering, ProBit allows multiple subscriptions, which will increase the amount of BTC you have access to. These bitcoins are not subject to any blocking period, you can withdraw them whenever you want.

To stay informed about ProBit promotions and services, access its website and social networks:

