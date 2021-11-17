Buy bitcoins without limits with Conio Prime

Purchase and sale of high volumes via WhatsApp, without blocking capital, on the Italian platform

Conio, the first Italian bitcoin wallet launches Conio Prime: a customized product which allows investment cuts outside ordinary operations of the app. The service is aimed at those who want to carry out transactions starting from € 25,000 to buy bitcoins.

The new Conio Prime service provides, after an upstream verification of the applicant’s risk / return profile, the signature of a ad hoc contract. At this point the customer can place your order through WhatsApp. The Conio operator, at the customer’s input, replies with a ‘price offer (current quotation and commissions). If accepted by the buyer, it remains locked for 24 hours and is the binding price for the purchase. The customer then has the next 24 hours to make the transfer: it is therefore not necessary to immobilize capital. Just as quickly, and via WhatsApp with a methodology similar to that described for the purchase, it is It is also possible to proceed with the sale.

The company, which recently achieved i 300,000 customers, chose to launch this service after observing as a growing percentage of its customers began to ask to buy large volumes, in a single solution, and to be able to do it in a smart and direct way.

At the base of this growing demand is Conio’s ability to develop a product with very high safety standards and at the same time of easy to use for customers and partners: characteristics also recognized by the American Patent Office, which recently granted the company the third patent for the custody of cryptocurrencies and digital assets. A result that once again confirms Conio as a company with a high technological content, capable of supplying innovative solutions on a theme, such as that of security of digital keys, destined to become central in the near future.

“We are inaugurating dedicated support to facilitate the purchase of high volumes of bitcoin. We do it with the style that has always characterized Conio: easy, immediate and safe operation and interaction on an Italian platform and compliant with the rules. The inclusion of this type of service in our proposal is an important indicator for understanding the rapid evolution of the market and the broadening of the public that is approaching bitcoin “ he has declared Christian Miccoli, co-founder and CEO of Conio. “The choice of a minimum denomination of € 25,000 for operations in Conio Prime allows us to offer a premium service to a wider range of customers than market standards”.

The service, created to answer the demand that Conio is recording, also meets theinterest in bitcoin on the part of holders of large assets. Phenomenon which, it is calculated, will increase. In fact, by 2030 millennials – those born between 1981 and 1996 – will inherit wealth from their boomer parents: millennials who, as is well known, are characterized by a natural digital attitude.

A recent Cnbc survey reports that the half of the millennial millionaires in the US owns at least the 25% of its assets in cryptocurrencies. Over a third of them even have half of their assets in this asset. If you look at all generations, 83% of millionaires surveyed have no investment in crypto and only one in ten have more than 10%.