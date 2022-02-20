Buy cables for the Nintendo Switch: Features and requirements

That is, there are three cables used to use the console: an adapter, the USB cable and the HDMI cable. In the HDMI cable there is no specification by Nintendo (it works with an HDMI 1.4 that we will find in any specialized store) but things change with the USB or so they explain from the company, as we will see in the next sections. What other cable can we need? We may also want to connect the console with Ethernet cable and we need a LAN adapter to the base of this that we will connect by USB and that later we will connect with an Ethernet cable to the router or to the gateway.

The Nintendo Switch works as a standalone and portable console or by connecting it from the dock to the TV. In this case, there are three cable ports that we can use. An HDMI cable, a USB cable and an AC/ADAPTER cable. The steps to connect it are easy: we plug the USB connector of the Nintendo Switch power adapter into the AC Adapter port and plug the other end of the power adapter into the socket. Finally, connect the HDMI from the TV to the HDMI OUT port like in the image. We close the back cover and it is ready to start working on the TV or monitor.

The Nintendo Switch is a console that works as a desktop or portable console, but in both cases it must have been connected at some point, that it has enough battery to work for a few hours. Yes, it is achieved with a cable or power adapter that we must use, take care of or replace.

By default, the HDMI cable and the power adapter arrive in the console, so we will not need to buy anything else, but we may want a replacement cable because we have lost it or broken it. In that case, there are some aspects that we should pay attention to.

Official recommendations and what to look for

On the official website of Nintendo Switch in Japan, within a section of frequently asked questions, the Japanese company has now included a series of points. For example, that the cables used for your most recent game console have to be 56kΩ. Although it may seem that all USB Type C cables are the same, they actually have very different features in terms of maximum amperage and resistance, for example.

Nintendo explains that for you have to use USB Type C cables for Nintendo Switch that comply with this technical specification. Nintendo’s recommendation is the to use the official cable HAC 010. However, on other occasions it has been commented, also officially, that compatible cables that meet the required technical specifications can be used as long as they are certified or have been approved.

What if they don’t have these features? It may be damaged or the console may not load properly.i do not use a cable that has been approved. Non-certified cables or looking for cheaper and “fake” accessories can cause you to not meet the technical requirements and end up damaging the console.

Recommended cables and accessories

What cables can we buy? We can find some models that have an official Nintendo Switch license and are available on Amazon.

LAN adapter

If you want a LAN adapter to connect your console with an Ethernet cable, you will need to buy the accessory because it is not included. But we can buy it on Amazon for less than thirty euros from the Hori brand and with official Nintendo Switch certification. An Ethernet to USB 2.0 network adapter for the console and that has plug & play technology so we won’t need to install anything, just connect it.

The Internet connection cable is not included, so we will need to buy it independently or use any other that we have at home.

Yes we can buy a pack sold and shipped by Amazon that includes the certified Hori LAN adapter for Nintendo Switch and an Amazon Basics Cat 6 brand network cable that allows us up to 1000 Mbit/s and with a length of one and a half meters so that we can connect it from the television or the console to the router port or to the wall. A pack already ready without the need for installation.

PlayStand USB

It is not a cable as such but a stand that allows us to hold the Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch lite if we want to be able to play by connecting two controllers via USB. It is a stand with two USB ports where we can place our controllers together with one USB-C output to load the console while we are using it.

We have the dual USB port version although Hori also has another USB multiport that allows us to connect up to four devices or controllers simultaneously to play with friends in any situation.

official power adapter

The Nintendo Switch Power Adapter is available on Amazon to buy individually or buy it with a 15 euro card in the eShop or with a Switch Online subscription included. In the case of buying the cable together with the 15 euro card, it will have a price of 39.99 euros in total compared to the usual 30 euros that the power adapter costs us individually.

It is the official adapter that comes included with the console but that allows us to replace it if we have lost it, if it is broken, we can implement it if we have gone on a trip and we have it in another city and we need it. It has a USB-C connection and an integrated USB cable to recharge the battery of the game console anywhere.

car charger

If we want to charge it from the car, there are some cables that have USB-C at one end and at the other end we can connect it to the vehicle’s cigarette lighter. Many of today’s cars already have a USB port for charging that would allow us to use any other usual cable, but if not, we have this option. Bill officially licensed by nintendo and allows you to charge the console in the car.

It has a price of around 30 euros on Amazon and has a USB C connection and promises protection against overheating and power surges. It is an option, although a better idea would be bet on a USB cable along with a power bank.

USB Cable

With official nintendo switch license we can also buy the cable from PDP. A 2.4-meter USB type C cable that has charging and synchronization compatibility and that has a price of around 10 euros whether we want plug the console into the dock as if we want to connect it to the current when we are going to use it in a portable way and we need to recharge the battery.

It’s affordable, cheap and has a red and black braided design with a cable tie strap.