buy ether at half price on ProBit

ProBit, the global cryptocurrency exchange, wants to surprise its customers with a new ProBit Exclusive. Last time it was bitcoin (BTC), right now it’s ether (ETH)’s turn. That means that you will have a unique opportunity: buy ETH at half the market price. What do you have to do to participate?

Buy ether at 50% on Probit

To take advantage of this exchange offer, it is essential that you subscribe to the event. Subscriptions will open on May 10 and will end on May 16, 2022. The last day will be the distribution of ether. In total, the equivalent of 50 thousand USDT in ETH will be allocated.

The market price that will be taken as a reference will be that of May 10, 2022 at 2:00 UTC. The minimum subscription per user is 10 USDT in ETH. To subscribe, you must have PROB, the exchange’s native token. In fact, the amount of ether that corresponds to each user will depend on their VIP level, which is measured based on the amount of PROB staked.

The more PROB you have accumulated in ProBit, the more ether you can buy at half price. For users with VIP 1 membership level, the maximum allocation will be 500 USDTwhile for VIP 2 it will be 2,500 USDT.

VIP 3 level users will receive up to 6,000 USDT in ETH, VIP 4 users will have access to 15,000 USDT, and VIP 5 or higher level users will be able to purchase a maximum of 30,000 USDT.

This table details the maximum ether allocation per membership level at ProBit:

Maximum ETH allocation per membership level. Source: ProBitGlobal.

ETH ProBit Exclusive Terms and Conditions

If you want to participate in this ProBit Exclusive, it is essential that you have a minimum of 500 PROB in stake. Please note that these tokens will remain locked on the platform for six months, but the subscribed ETH is not subject to any lock-up period, you can withdraw them immediately upon receipt.

ProBit allows users to make multiple subscriptions, in this way they will have access to more ethereum at half the market price. They will receive the cryptocurrency in proportion to their subscription fee, and any unused PROB will be refunded during the May 16 distribution.

In case of oversubscription, the amount of ETH allocated will be reduced. For example, if the subscription is double what was planned, all participants will receive 50% of the amount subscribed. If the oversubscription was ten times higher, users would get 10%. On the contrary, if the number of subscriptions is not enough, everyone will receive 100% of the subscribed amount.

To stake with PROB you have to buy the token from the platform and follow the steps that the exchange describes in this tutorial: https://support.probit.com/hc/es-es/articles/360039717011-How-to-Stake -PROB.

