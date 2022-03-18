buy it at its minimum price

The iPhone 13 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display. The OLED display takes resolution and color to the extreme, with up to 1,200 nits of peak brightness for HDR photos and videos.

Right now, the iPhone 13 Pro is the best mobile you will find in the Apple catalog, only surpassed by the iPhone 13 Pro Max. In the last few hours, its price has dropped to its historical minimum, this 5G mobile falling below the barrier of 1,100 euros for the first time.

Includes ProMotion system for faster and smoother screen response with adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz. ProMotion automatically knows when to deliver maximum graphics performance and when it’s time to save power. It even adjusts its speed to match your finger as you scroll.

Of course, integrate the A15 Bionic chipthe most powerful to date in a smartphone, which integrates CPU with performance and efficiency cores, 5-core GPU that increases the graphic performance of games, advanced camera features and much more and the Neural Engine to perform up to 15.8 trillion operations per second.

Its design on the front stands out for the use of Ceramic Shield with IP68 certification, the maximum degree of protection that a mobile phone or other electronic device has against the access of particles, such as dust, and liquids. The back is made of textured matte glass and a surgical-grade stainless steel frame.

The three most powerful cameras on an iPhone

The iPhone 13 Pro integrates the new triple camera system pro 12MP camera with telephoto (77mm focal length, f/2.8 aperture), wide angle (26mm focal length, f/1.5 aperture) and ultra wide angle (13mm focal length, f/1.5 aperture) ƒ/1.8), LiDAR scanner, x6 optical zoom range, and macro photography.

This is complemented by other Neural Engine-powered hardware enhancements such as Photo Styles, ProRes video, Smart HDR 4, Night mode, Apple ProRAW and 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision.

The selfie camera is TrueDepth 12 MP with Night mode and video recording in 4K HDR with Dolby Vision.

The recommended price in the Apple store is 1,159 euros. However, both in Amazon and in Media Markt you will be able to get it for only 1,089 euros, its historical minimum price, in the colors Alpine Blue, Graphite, Silver or Gold and in its 128 GB capacity model. The recently introduced Alpine Green color has not yet been toned down.

