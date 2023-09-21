Buy last minute tickets for Charlotte concerts

Drake’s 2023 “It’s All a Blur” tour with 21 Savage continues in September at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. 22 and 23.
The four-time Grammy-winning rapper is taking 21 Savage along for the ride. The duo released the album “Her Loss” in November. Fans can now shop for last-minute tickets to this week’s show on trusted resale ticket websites like StubHub and VividSeats.
Not all tour dates will welcome 21 Savage’s presence, but resale websites will be able to tell you which venues the rapper will be at.
The cheapest tickets to Charlotte shows through Thursday, September. 21 can be found here:
- September 22 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center – Buy Tickets at StubHub and VividSeats
- September 23 – Charlotte, NC at Spectrum Center – Buy Tickets at StubHub and VividSeats
Below is the remaining schedule for Drake and 21 Savage’s “It’s All a Blur Tour”, along with links to purchase the cheapest tickets:
- September 25 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena – Buy Tickets at StubHub and VividSeats
- September 26 – Atlanta, GA at State Farm Arena – Buy Tickets at StubHub and VividSeats
- September 28 – Miami, FL at Kasia Center – Buy Tickets at StubHub and VividSeats
- September 29 – Miami, FL at Kasia Center – Buy Tickets at StubHub and VividSeats
- October 1 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena – Buy Tickets at StubHub and VividSeats
- October 2 – Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena – Shop Tickets at StubHub and VividSeats
- October 5 – Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena – Buy Tickets at StubHub and VividSeats
- October 7 – Toronto, at Scotiabank Arena – Buy Tickets at StubHub and VividSeats
