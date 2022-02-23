buy Technisys for $1.1 billion

The fintech that has a history of more than 20 years was sold for US$1,100, making it the new local unicorn

Miguel Santos He is the CEO of Technisys, a company that he founded more than 20 years ago, made it grow organically and sustainably, and today sold it for $1.1 billion, The Wall Street Journal confirmed this morning.

This firm is dedicated to providing digital banking solutions for banks and its buyer is SoFi Technologiesa Nasdaq-listed personal finance company.

“The idea is that Technisys continues as an independent company serving all its clients, now with another scale, perspectives and access to investment. I’m staying with the company with the whole team: I’m not going to miss out on such a great opportunity that lies ahead“said the CEO.

Who is Santos?

Miguel “Mike” Santos is known in the world fintech and digital finance in Latin America for being a pioneer and a visionary.

Regarding the objective of his company, Santos said that, faced with the scenario of “global transformation, Technisys decided to focus on help mid-tier bankssecond-tier or third-tier companies that typically have a rough ride because they need to compete with the big tech companies.

Also, many do not know how to do it; sometimes they don’t have the resources. Their world is slowly “platforming,” so to speak.”

“We are a digital banking technology company that offers solutions so that banks can distinguish themselves through their customer experience, sell more and greatly reduce time to market when launching new financial services,” he said.

“We put together a platform that allows these types of banks to create positive and intelligent digital experiences quickly and effectively without leaving the ecosystem. They can even open their APIs to play with that ecosystem in a few months, something that maybe took them a couple of years before. years old and it cost a lot of money,” said the CEO.

With its services and solutions for the banking and financial sector, Santos has managed to create a company that operates in 15 countries

Currently Technisys is concentrating on “Latin America but also on the markets of USA and Canada. In the US alone, there are more than 600 second- and third-rate banks and financial services.

In 2020 they received $50 million in funding from Riverwood, thereby accelerating growth and continuing to invest in our technologies. This year our revenue is close to $50 million.

“We have 600 employees across the Americas. We have our own platform running on clients in over 15 countries right now. And we have about 50 clients already on the platform.” , he stated.

For this year, Technisys has a budget for innovation of US$20 million, explaining that it is the “only way to be at the forefront and position a product as a winner,” Santos said during the Forbes Digital Value Summit.

The situation in the pandemic

Likewise, Santos slipped that at the beginning it was “worrying” because many contracts with clients could not be closed because they had to move the focus to other types of issues.

“In the first months of the pandemic, sales and growth slowed down”; although later, “already by July or August, new businesses appeared” that were not previously under consideration.

“This had to do with an acceleration of all the digitization processes that occurred due to the coronavirus. Digital consumption increased and that was positive. In our case, we sell to banks, fintechs, telcos, much more,” he asserted.

With its current billing figures plus the investments it is receiving, Technisys could become the next Argentine unicorn

A few weeks ago, Santos had revealed to Forbes that the company was ready to raise another round of capital in 2021, “with a larger amount than last time.”

The valuations for this type of company are quite high thanks to other companies in the sector that went public and find themselves with a great present. However, Santos acknowledged that he is not trying to focus on that but on “creating a transcendent company“.

“Perhaps the fact of having invested 20 years relieves your anxiety a bit. We are specialists in this and we want to be the amazon of financial services. The idea that, the day we go to do something else, there are talented people who follow it, “he said.