“Buy the dip”, El Salvador finances the fund in Bitcoin

“It was a long night but it was worth it”: this is the tweet with which the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele announced the purchase of another 420 Bitcoins with which he financed a government fund.

It was a long wait, but worth it. We just bought the dip! 420 new #Bitcoin🇸🇻 – Nayib Bukele 🇸🇻 (@nayibbukele) October 27, 2021

Bitcoin drops and El Salvador buys

Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $ 66,000 a week ago, dragged along by launch of ETFs based on BTC futures in the United States. These days, however, between ups and downs, Bitcoin has lost value, until last night, when a wave of sales brought BTC under $ 60,000.

The government of El Salvador took the opportunity to buy another 420 Bitcoins and thus increase its fund which contains both BTC and US dollars, that is the two legal tender currencies in the country.

How El Salvador’s Bitcoin and USD Fund Works

On the occasion, President Bukele also explained how El Salvador is using Bitcoin. Purchases in BTC go into a fund that is powered by both US dollars and Bitcoin. Whenever Bitcoin makes a profit, the government can withdraw US dollars, so that the balance of the trust is not affected.

All this is possible thanks to the fact that Bitcoin is volatile and therefore it grows (and loses) value, even overnight, just as happened yesterday.

After all, Bukele explains in his tweet:

“How would we have made a profit if 1BTC = 1BTC?”

Comments

President Bukele’s tweet was also commented on by other crypto-influencers.

For example, for the CEO of Microstrategy Michael Saylor:

“Every day is the right one to buy Bitcoin”.

For Adam Back, CEO of Blockstream, El Salvador is making history.

The number of downloads of the state wallet, Chivo, proves that this is the case: El Salvador is truly writing history, contributing to the mass spread of BTC all over the country.

The crypto journey in the country of Nayib Bukele

The purchase of 420 BTC allowed El Salvador to increase its funds by $ 25 million. But El Salvador does not intend to limit itself to just buying.

The country is also starting a mining farm powered by the energy of a volcano. This will allow the country to produce BTC, using clean energy, thus solving one of the longest-standing problems of Bitcoin: the environmental impact due to the high consumption of resources.

While waiting for the mining farm to become operational, it is the government’s intention to facilitate BTC mining operations in general.

El Salvador basically aims to become the heart of Bitcoin’s evolution. The interesting thing is that its example on a “small scale” (El Salvador has “only” 6 million inhabitants), could soon be followed by other much larger nations and this could definitely give way to Bitcoin revolution.