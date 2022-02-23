Buy the essential accessory for your iPhone for only 25 euros

Ideal to carry in any pocket and not let your iPhone die.

We know that the battery of our iPhones are not the best, that they last us a day and thank you. Thus, it becomes essential always carry with us, when we spend many hours away from home, either the charger and the cable or an external battery to prevent our phone die before the end of the day. This iWALK battery she’s a dwarf and can give us life.

In addition, today it has a slight drop in price that places it at just 22 euros. It is a very compact device, with certified Lightning connectivity and USB-C charging port to recharge this external battery. We can buy it in several colors (white, black, red, blue and pink), according to the color of our iPhone.

Buy a compact battery for 22 euros for your iPhone

If you need to have your iPhone always ready and with enough energy for your work or leisure, this portable battery it will save you several days. With his ability to 4,500 mAh will 100% charge any iPhone, even an iPhone 13 Pro Max that has a 4,373 mAh battery. This device charges via USB-C quickly in just 1 hour.

Imagine that you are going on an excursion to the countryside or to the beach, and it is one of those days that you cannot save your iPhone by taking photos, making videos or using social networks every 10 minutes. The battery of your iPhone suffers, and a lot, with this type of use. Well, this accessory will allow you forget that you should cut back on your usageWell, you can connect it to the iPhone once it reaches 50% battery level and that’s it.

you can also use it while using the phone, watch movies, play games or make a video call. On the other hand, if you have a thick case that protects your iPhone, this charger is compatible because its Lightning connector will reach anywhere. So you know what for 22 euros nothing more you can have twice the battery of your iPhone or more, depending on the model of mobile you have.

