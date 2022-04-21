Buy washing machines to save the PC and video games, an unusual strategy in the face of the semiconductor crisis

The lack of semiconductorsa concept that we have read and heard countless times since that 2020 whipped by the pandemic of COVID-19. With governments around the world urging their citizens to stay home and in the face of paralyzation of much of the world’s semiconductor orders, once the automobile and consumer electronics industries boomed, the manufacturers of these integrated circuits could not meet the need prevailing, which has resulted in a bottleneck.

A lot of demand and a lot of production, but with a delay, so a large part of these semiconductors are already sold before finishing their manufacturing process. Some analysts are optimistic and mark on the calendar 2023 as the date of the end of this shortage when the situation stabilizes, but until that moment arrives, it seems that the washing machines are those that they will save the situation.

Yes, it is a very curious concept. How some washing machines are going to save the PC gaming and almost the entire video game industry? As the Xataka colleagues comment, Peter Wennink, CEO of ASML —the largest semiconductor distributor in the world— claims to know a business conglomerate that has made the curious decision to buy washing machines For try extract its chips and circuits in order to meet the current demand for other products such as graphics cards, consoles or mobile devices.

It seems a desperate decision, and it is since if the shortage of semiconductors does not stabilize during the next year, the general situation of shortages and prices could get worse. This lack of semiconductors has affected, for example, the graphics card price and has produced one of the most important crises in the sector. During 2020 and 2021, NVIDIA and AMD GPUs worldwide experienced a gradual rise that made these components more expensive by 300%, a situation that little by little seems to stabilize.

But we return to the situation that concerns us here. Is this massive purchase of household appliances a crazy decision? The truth is not. As detailed by Bloomberg, the wait to get semiconductors in the Asian giant is nothing less than 26.6 weeks, that is, a little over 6 months. Taking into account that most of the component assembly factories are located in China, it does not sound so strange that washing machines save the pc and the video game for the coming years.