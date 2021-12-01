buyer shoots and then runs away

Every now and then we have to read too terrible stories that related to the world of video games, and today’s one is related to buying and selling a PS5.

Sony’s new console has become the object of desire of many, and above all private sales are on the agenda.

Even during the Black Friday it was among the best-selling items but, on this specific occasion, it was beaten by something else on Amazon.

We have seen many businesses between the insane and the reckless in an attempt to buy a PS5, and even the hated touts sometimes throw themselves into such situations.

What we tell you today, however, is a story that we hoped not to have to read: a 19-year-old boy from Texas nearly died when selling a PS5.

The story was reported by news agencies around the world, including Kotaku, and the way it unfolded is chilling.

The 19-year-old from Harris County, Texas had his PlayStation 5 up for sale on an online platform. A completely normal practice turning point, and over the weekend he made an agreement with a buyer for it exchange made in person.

At the time of the meeting the buyer pulled out the gun, pointing it at the boy in an attempt to steal the console. It is not yet clear what happened next, but the 19-year-old was shot in the side, after which the shooter. he fled without even taking the PS5, which remained in place.

This is horrible, friends. A 19-year-old was meeting someone who expressed interest in buying a PlayStation 5 from him and ended up shot in northwest Harris County, deputies said. # abc13 #hounews https://t.co/cwYi5BV09j – Steve Campion (@ SteveABC13) November 29, 2021

At the time of writing the authorities are reporting that the 19-year-old is in the hospital in stable condition, and not life threatening while the assailant is unfortunately still at large.

Difficult to attribute such a gesture to the result of the lack of PS5 stocks, a crisis that seems to have no end, but certainly it is something that would not have happened if the console had been easily purchased.

However, PS5 continues to sell a lot, crisis or not, precisely because of the frenzy with which the players try to bring home the new generation of PlayStation.