Buying a house without money – idealista / news

Self buy house remains the dream of the Italians, it is also true that you don’t always have the necessary funds to do it. So here are some tips to buy a house, if not without money, at least having a minimum availability of liquid. To fulfill a dream even if you are not exactly as rich as Scrooge.

Buying your first home with a mortgage

Tendentially for buy a medium sized house it is necessary to budget for a minimum cost of 150-200 thousand euros, obviously depending on the area in which you are located. There the simplest way can be that of the mortgage, at a time when the rates are extremely favorable and the repayment of the installments is therefore inexpensive; but it is also true that it is difficult to find a mortgage that finances all or a large part of the amount to be paid out, in the absence of adequate guarantees. It must be considered that, even if it is possible to obtain a mortgage that covers 80% of the cost of the property, it means having to advance 20% of the amount; for a property worth 200 thousand euros we are talking about 40 thousand euros (or at least two years’ salary for a young person), net of other expenses related to the practice of the loan and the purchase itself. How to behave then? What other alternatives to consider to buy a house without having money?

100% home purchase mortgages

If you don’t have all the money you need to buy a house, you can consider taking out one 100 percent mortgage. While not all banks are willing to finance more than 80% of the house price or its appraised value, some are more flexible in terms of terms and can be as high as 90 or 95 percent. Although the offer is very limited, there are also mortgages that finance 100% of the operation, although banks usually charge higher interest rates than standard loans due to the risk they carry. In addition, they usually require the purchase of additional products, such as insurance against job loss or other circumstances that may prevent the payment of the mortgage, as a greater guarantee.

First home loan with guarantor

Another possibility is to have someone to act as a partner guarantor for the mortgage first house. In this case, even 100 percent mortgages can be stipulated, but with the guarantee, by the banks, that the guarantor can take over the payments if the borrower does not make it on his own.

First home loan with state guarantee

The next Budget law confirmed the measure that allows young people under 36 with Isee less than 40 thousand euros to ask for a mortgage with state guarantee up to 80 percent. The measure will be extended until 2022, with the possibility of reaching up to 100 percent and obtaining new tax reliefs relating to the taxes related to the practice and the sale of the first home.

Integrate the home purchase mortgage with a personal loan

One way to be able to buying a house without having enough savings is to request a personal loan to the same bank or financial institution that grants us the loan, or with a different one, to obtain the residual amount.

However, this option involves risks and requires you to make the calculations correctly in advance so that the customer can make sure that he is able to pay the loan and the mortgage at the same time, to avoid over-indebtedness. In addition, some banks may deny the mortgage if they see that the savings contributed come from a recent personal loan, so the customer could get the personal loan, but be denied the mortgage.

Buy a house under construction

The option of buying a house from a builder it allows you to buy the house before it is finished, or even before construction has started, which allows you to pay the installments little by little until you reach the 20% of the price that banks on average do not finance with the mortgage. You also save on taxes and save to pay taxes: by buying the first house from the builder, with the current concessions, it will be possible to pay a registration tax of 2% and a VAT of 4% (instead of 10)

Rent with redemption

In principle, the formula ofrent with redemption consists of the subscription of a lease which guarantees that, after a certain period of time, the buyer has the right to purchase the house at a price previously agreed with the owner, discounting the amount he has paid through the monthly fees up to that moment.

This option presents benefits for both the tenant and prospective buyer, both for the current owner of the house. The tenant, for example, has the peace of mind that if plans ultimately do not go as planned, his commitment will be limited to the termination of the lease, with what follows. A further advantage is that, by living in rent, you will know the house perfectly and will be able to correctly evaluate whether the purchase is worth it or not.

From side of the lessor, and future seller, the advantage is to receive an income pending the sale, which is positive compared to having a firm house on the market because, perhaps, it is located in areas where the sales are not very dynamic.

Buy real estate owned by banks for sale

One way to access a home despite lack of savings is to buy a bank-owned apartment. In the wake of the 2008 crisis, banks have accumulated a large amount of capital in the form of houses. On idealista you will find several offers of houses and apartments for sale by real estate brokerage companies linked to banks, which offer these properties at cheaper prices than other similar properties, through discount campaigns or low-cost housing, also offering mortgages suitable for this type of purchase (see for example the houses for sale by Unicredit https://www.idealista.it/cerca/vendita-case/unicredit_subito_casa/). These mortgages offer advantageous conditions for contractors, as the bank itself is the first interested in getting rid of this type of apartment.