Buying a PS5 will become increasingly difficult after Sony’s recent move

We are almost exactly one year after the launch of PlayStation 5, and month after month we are finding ourselves repeating like a mantra how much PS5 stocks are scarce and very rare everywhere. The situation does not seem to improve, even if Sony a few weeks ago announced to replenish stocks in the UK and some European countries. To date, however, bad news has arrived on the stock issue, after according to some sources close to the Japanese company they would have confirmed a cut in the production of the new generation consoles.

To reveal this not at all welcome news we thought about the editorial staff of Bloomberg, which has put together a new article on the PS5 stock issue thanks to a series of sources. Sony’s goal seems to be to place around 16 million consoles by 2022, but according to Bloomberg sources, the company has decided to cut to an estimate of 15 million.

The reason for this cut would always be the same crisis of components which has now weighed not only on the gaming sector for about a year. At this point it seems that there will still be a lot of patience before reaching a situation that can allow anyone to find a console without too much fuss.

Despite this major problem, PS5 managed to sell very well in its first year of life, going to reach and exceed 10 million units worldwide. It is normal for us to ask ourselves what figures the next generation Sony console would have reached if only it had been free from the yoke of the few stocks.