Buying bitcoin at $47,000 is a “good buy” despite macroeconomic dangers

Bitcoin (BTC) is attempting to recapture a key long-term moving averagebut the time to buy is before, not after, according to one metric.

In a series of tweets on March 29, on-chain monitoring resource Ecoinometrics noted a classic entry for the BTC/USD pair as marked by the Mayer Multiple.

The Mayer Multiple approaches the key point

Bitcoin price strength has endured as the week gets underway; the largest cryptocurrency reached its highest levels of 2022 overnight.

Some key moving averages have also moved higherand although the trend is not yet final, it increases optimism that bitcoin could even challenge November’s all-time highs based on this fact.

Next in line is the 200-day moving average (DMA), which is currently at $48,300 and has just been reached within the last 24 hours.. The 200-day DMA is a key component of the Mayer Multiple metric, which measures the spot price’s relationship to it to determine potential profitable market entry points.

A score below 2.4 on the Multiple tends to signal good long-term rewards for investors. Having bottomed out in January around 0.76, its trend has since reversed, and as of Tuesday – almost right at the 200MA – bitcoin has a Mayer Multiple score of 0.98..

“That’s a good time to buy”argued Ecoinometrics, adding that even if a breakout of the 200DMA ends up being a bull trap, losses in such situations have historically been “small”.

“Therefore, Even if the macro backdrop doesn’t look good, it will be a good buy,” continued another post..

“When it comes to these strategies with asymmetric returns you have to be systematic.”

Bitcoin Mayer Multiple chart (screenshot). Source: BuyBitcoinWorldwide

Derivatives lose their speculative tint

Macro stresses, including inflation and central banks’ attempts to combat it by tightening monetary policy, remain a key topic of discussion this month.

As Cointelegraph reported, multiple analysts have warned that the picture could yet turn firmly against bitcoin and risk assets in general, as rates rise and a “stagflation” environment emerges.

The feeling that a sustained rally in BTC cannot form the new paradigm is evident among professional traders, as derivatives markets funding rates remain flat despite weekly gains approaching 20% ​​for BTC/USD.

“Excessive long-biased derivatives market speculation is almost non-existent today”analyst Dylan LeClair noted in a Twitter thread on the subject on Monday.

Displayed below are annualized perpetual future funding rates (24 hour MA). Traders were paying ~100% annualized to go long $BTC early in 2021. A similar but less severe speculative market rose in the fall. Today? Funding has been flat/negative for most of 2022. 23 pic.twitter.com/lliXS72hrR — Dylan LeClair (@DylanLeClair_) March 28, 2022

Below are the futures annualized perpetual funding rates (24hr MA). Traders were paying ~100% annualized to go long BTC in early 2021. A similar but less severe speculative market emerged in the fall. And today? Funding has been flat/negative for most of 2022. 2/3 pic.twitter.com/lliXS72hrR

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and trading move involves risk, so you should do your own research when making a decision.

