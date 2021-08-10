Buying Bitcoin, how much do the words of Elon Musk affect the users who invest?

For several years the cryptocurrency market has been constantly expanding and more and more users want to register on the various platforms and start investing, it is not easy to always keep up with the constant changes and at the same time stay up to date.

With the advent of cryptocurrencies the stage has evolved with extraordinary performances, speaking in numerical terms, the figures are astounding and can even compete with the stock market. Without a doubt, in 2020 cryptocurrencies have consecrated themselves in the financial landscape and have considerably increased their value.

To date, there are more than 10,000 existing cryptocurrencies that can be traded in various markets, many of which clearly have little consolidation in the market. However, the main ones such as Bitcoin, Ripple, Monero, Litecoin, Ethereum for example are establishing themselves on the market as the best cryptocurrencies to invest in on the world finance stage.

Users are increasingly inclined to catapult into the digital world to buy or sell shares and this mechanism has favored the growth of cryptocurrency ATMs, even if this phenomenon has not yet spread in Italy.

The well-known newspaper The Guardian in an article announced that Elon Musk will also be inclined to accept payments in Bitcoin again

Tesla’s founder and chief said it will proceed gradually, evaluating the amount of renewable energy that will be used to mine the cryptocurrency.

The BBC also cites the enormous success and records of Bitcoin after the investment and the words in favor of the cryptocurrency by Elon Musk.

The cryptocurrency boom emerged when Elon Musk held a press conference saying he acquired about $ 1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin, increasing its value by 25% from the previous week.

Many investors following Tesla Founder’s moves have picked up on this signal and knew that Bitcoin would become an elite asset in the world of finance.

The entrepreneur said he was trying to maximize profits on profits that are not used in the day to day running of the company.

Musk later added “#bitcoin” to his Twitter profile page, which magically pushed the price up.

A few days later he eliminated it while continuing to talk about Bitcoin and other lesser-known cryptocurrencies that have incredibly skyrocketed, in some cases up to 50%.

Mike Butcher, TechCrunch editor and former American professional baseball pitcher, also said in a tweet that the auto company sells carbon credits to buy Bitcoin, which requires as much (not always green) energy as a small country needs to mine …

In fact, there has even been some criticism of Elon Musk and his green cars investing in such an energy-intensive currency.

What to consider before buying a cryptocurrency

The sudden rise of Bitcoin has certainly sparked the curiosity of so many people that it has led them to buy other digital currencies.

Many inexperienced users often make the mistake of letting themselves be carried away by mass media publics without knowing the subject and getting caught up in the frenzy of wanting to earn everything and immediately impatiently.

Before investing your money in a specific cryptocurrency it is advisable to have a minimum of experience and acquire knowledge. It might be useful first of all to know what market planning is behind a digital currency and which market segments it is aimed at. Furthermore, it is necessary to investigate and understand if the currency in which we want to invest is solving a certain situation.

It is essential to take into account that cryptocurrencies have a high volatility caused by various factors, knowing how to recognize this instability helps to reduce investment risks.

The platforms to compare the best cryptocurrencies

The stage in Italy of cryptocurrencies is really vast, on the web you can find an innumerable amount of sites that offer more or less useful information and with different services offered.

To support and guide those who approach the world of crypto and avoid making irreversible mistakes, there are platforms that allow intuitively to make comparisons between the various services that allow you to buy and sell, following the instructions from: you can do conscious choices to avoid negative consequences.

Of fundamental importance are the feedback from the experts and not least the opinions of the subscribers who have previously used the platform, potentially the one that will be chosen. By comparing the comments you will be able to have a more complete picture and also make a decision with confidence.