Buying Bitcoin in El Salvador after Transaction Management Regulations

Bitcoin El Salvador’s big step forward on the most popular cryptocurrency, buying Bitcoin will be regulated by state law. This suggests that the evolution of the phenomenon can potentially also occur in other states in the world. The event is not exempt from criticism, it will go on and the full implementation will take place on 7 September.

Banco Central de Reserva, due to the advent of this evolution in the payment system, has drafted guidelines on how banks, cooperative banks, savings and credit companies should manage Bitcoin and all related services.

How You Can Manage and Buy Bitcoins

To buy and manage Bitcoin, all authorized parties will have to apply to the financial institution, as a digital wallet management service is being offered.

Of course, financial institutions need to present how Bitcoin-related product offerings take place, market objectives, risk assessment and plan, customer costs, customer training and complaints procedures for the qualification. It will also be possible for customers to convert Bitcoin into dollars, obviously charging a small commission that goes to the financial institution.

Buying Bitcoin, The Dangers According to David Gerard

According to David Gerard, buying and managing Bitcoin has its challenges. As far as transactions are concerned, the institution must request very sensitive information, such as name, customer address, the IP of the devices involved in the transactions and the IMEI code. So this can translate into a serious customer privacy management problem, as the amount of personal information is very high.

An opportune time to buy Bitcoin?

Since the start of its bullish rally, with a physiological correction that has taken place, the price of Bitcoin has registered + 240% approximately. The support area (highlighted with a red rectangle) of the correction corresponds almost to the 61.8 Fibonacci level. The lower end of the range was tested several times, only to be broken up in the second half of July. Since then, the following weeks have been characterized by always positive candles, with an average performance of around 7%.

This week’s candle has a particular shape, with a body concentrated upwards. It goes to show that the pressure of the buyers is much greater than that of the sellers. This pushes the price up. In the first week of August, the price also broke the 21-period average. Beware of the RSI approaching the overbought zone. For a continuation of the main trend, it is necessary to see the attitude of the cryptocurrency at the level of $ 50,421.57.

