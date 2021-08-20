Buying Bitcoin in El Salvador after Transaction Management Regulations

Since the start of its bullish rally, with a physiological correction that has taken place, the price of Bitcoin has registered + 240% approximately. The support area (highlighted with a red rectangle) of the correction corresponds almost to the 61.8 Fibonacci level. The lower end of the range was tested several times, only to be broken up in the second half of July. Since then, the following weeks have been characterized by always positive candles, with an average performance of around 7%.

This week’s candle has a particular shape, with a body concentrated upwards. It goes to show that the pressure of the buyers is much greater than that of the sellers. This pushes the price up. In the first week of August, the price also broke the 21-period average. Beware of the RSI approaching the overbought zone. For a continuation of the main trend, it is necessary to see the attitude of the cryptocurrency at the level of $ 50,421.57.

