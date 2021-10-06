News

Buying Bitcoin: Institutional bulls in charge. BTC price towards 55 thousand dollars?

Buying Bitcoin: Institutional bulls in charge. BTC price towards 55 thousand dollars?

Institutional investors return to betting on Bitcoin and the effects are seen immediately: prices fly to 54 thousand dollars

The price of Bitcoin, one month after the last time, is back above 50 thousand dollars. The bullish movement, however, could only be in its infancy as, as evidenced by the graph below, BTC now seems to have targeted the $ 55,000.

At the base of the strong progression forward is, once again, the negative sentiment that characterizes traditional markets.

Due to fears of a surge in inflation, with a consequent increase in FED rates, the stock markets are recording heavy falls. Bitcoin seems to take advantage of this situation, confirming itself as a safe haven in which to take refuge in times of turbulence.

Behind the new Bitcoin rally, however, there is also more. While in recent weeks it was altcoins that stole the show from the crypto queen a bit, now BTC seems to have returned to its place of honor. In fact, between mid-September and early October, i investment flows of institutional investors have returned to bet the Bitcoin. The numbers are substantial as we are talking about investments worth 68.7 million dollars; and this only in the five days September 27 – October 1. The data on the changes of direction of institutional traders are contained in the report Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly disseminated by CoinShares.

The reference context (strongly conditioned by the risk of inflation) and institutional positioning would seem to consolidate a bullish view on BTC that can be exploited to buy Bitcoin. In this regard, we remind you that one of the best platforms for trading cryptocurrencies is eToro.

This broker not only offers afull trading experience but also offers the convenient free demo of 100 thousand euros to practice without running the risk of losing real money.

Learn how to invest in Bitcoin with the eToro demo >>> download your free trial account here

Also according to the Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly report, in the last week of September alone, digital investments moved capital for a total of 90 million dollars. A result obtained also thanks to the strong weight of the institutions, which have shown their interest in the sector for 7 consecutive weeks.

It has positioned itself alongside Bitcoin Ethereum, with inflows of over $ 20 million. This means that BTC and ETH products gained 7.4 percent and 3.2 percent more, respectively.

Inflows to other altcoins

But altcoins also recorded numbers with a positive sign. Cardano And Solana for example, they had revenues of $ 1.1 million and $ 700,000 respectively. Polkadot And Binance Coin instead they lost $ 800,000 each.

In total, altcoin trade inflows have been $ 2.4 million in the past week. A decidedly limited figure, the experts note CoinShares, compared to the volume of the bullish period in mid-May, when it was around 8.4 billion dollars.

In short, the lesson that can be drawn from these data can be summarized as follows: after a phase of accumulation of altcoins, the institutional are returning to buy Bitcoin.

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

