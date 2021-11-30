Buying Bitcoin: MicroStrategy buys another 7 thousand. Bullish signal on prices?

In the fourth quarter, the MicroStrategy company bought an additional 7,000 Bitcoins. Is the move the result of the belief of an upcoming increase in the value of BTC?

The Bitcoin price could it soon register a significant rise? Answering this question when it comes to a very volatile sector like cryptocurrency is not easy. To try to understand the direction of prices it is necessary to interpret the signals. Every trader with a minimum of experience knows that among the factors that most affect Bitcoin are the moves by large institutional investors.

If a company decides to buy Bitcoin (and therefore to invest a part of his capital in this direction) is because he hypothesizes that soon there may be a rise in prices. The historical precedents are the demonstration of this thesis.

In fact, in the past, every massive purchase of Bitcoin by funds and companies was then accompanied by a rally in prices.

In light of this trend, why not assume that the MicroStrategy's recent decision to buy 7,000 Bitcoins can act as an assist for a rise in the value of the cryptocurrency?

MicroStrategy buys 7 thousand Bitcoins: this is what happened

The purchase of another 7 thousand Bitcoins by MicroStrategy took place in the period between 1 October 2021 and 29 November 2021. This was communicated by a document that the same company presented to the American SEC. In the note you can read all the details of the operation: the purchase took place at an average price of 59,187 dollars. A value that is higher than what the current Bitcoin price is.

Considering the Bitcoin purchases that had already been used before, the total amount of BTC that are held by MicroStrategy is now equal to 121,044 Bitcoins. These assets were bought, starting from August 2020 (the first operation dates back to then) at an average price of $ 29,534.

The Bitcoins held by MicroStrategy alone correspond to 0.6 percent of the entire supply of Bitcoin which, as known, amounts to 18.8 million BTC.

Also from the examination of the SEC document it is possible to make other findings. For example theoverall investment that MicroStrategy claimed to buy Bitcoin was worth $ 3.57 billion. The company has certainly profited from this complex and long-lasting operation as the Bitcoins in its possession today are worth 6.9 billion. Doing a quick calculation, MicroStrategy’s return on the amount invested was 93 percent.

In short, the case of MicroStrategy confirms that buying Bitcoin is worthwhile (here the official eToro website). But this is not the only lesson to be drawn from American society’s policy on the subject of investments in cryptocurrencies. If we consider the moments in which all purchases have taken place from August 2020 to today, we can realize they have occurred in very specific phases characterized by a fall in prices. Virtually MicroStrategy buys in the downturn to monetize from the subsequent recovery.

Retail traders can also operate following the same strategy.

