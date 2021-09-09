Buying Cardano while waiting for the Alonzo hard fork? Here’s what’s going to happen to ADA

The Alonzo di Cardano hard fork is confirmed for September 12th: this is why the news can launch ADA’s appeal among traders

Over the past 24 hours, the Cardano price has experienced a significant retracement. The decline was the result of the negative influence exerted by the collapse of Bitcoin. Thanks to the downturn, however, now ADA costs less and, considering the now immediate Alonzo hard fork (the date of the upgrade has been confirmed for Sunday 12 September), it can be assumed that Cardano can take advantage of this important event to set sail.

The hard fork of cryptocurrencies always represent an opportunity of great visibility for the crypto-assets involved. Usually, in fact, the digital currency concerned tends to score a more or less marked rise in the previous days that can be ridden by investing upwards through specialized brokers as is the case with eToro (here the official website).

Until a few days ago (i.e. until before the collapse of Bitcoin) Cardano was also behaving in this way. In view of Sunday’s hard fork, in fact, the price of ADA had risen above the record threshold of 2.98 euros. Today Cardano is far from this level having settled in the 2.14 euro area. Precisely the imminent upograde, however, could bring back optimism on a cryptocurrency that, in recent weeks, had managed to establish itself among the top positions in terms of market cap.

Everything will depend on the “weight” that investors attribute to Alonzo. From this fundamental point of view it becomes to analyze what the next Cardano hard fork consists of and what the result will be at the end of the update operation. These will be the themes of the next paragraph.

Alonzo Hard Fork Cardano: what it is and what it is for

The Alonzo hard fork will allow the Cardano blockchain to support the functionality of the smart contracts that will be active at the epoc rollover to be held on Sunday 12 September at 12:45.

The smart contracts are smart contracts which are written in computer code. These are self-enforceable and immutable contracts. The support of smart contracts is a much awaited novelty as with this functionality it will be possible to launch a new and wide range of use cases for the Cardano blockchain: from payments to peer-to-peer transactions, from crowdfunding to auctions.

Thanks to smart contracts, even the DApps (decentralized applications), for the first time, they will be able to work on Cardano. In general, the Alonzo upgrade will pave the way to make DeFi (decentralized finance) more accessible to everyone every day. The contribution that Cardano will bring to this goal, thanks to Alonzo, will therefore be fundamental.

For the cryptocurrency it will be a double success since one of Cardano’s objectives has always been to make blockchain technology available to everyone with a view to a full democratization of payment systems.

In light of what has been said so far, the launch of the upgrade it can only be a positive catalyst for Cardano. Surely the event should be exploited to invest in ADA. The fact that the prices of the cryptocurrency have marked a depreciation in the last few hours means the possibility of buying Cardano at a discount and then aiming for a rise.





However, Cardano’s path towards the future will not stop with the Alonzo hard fork. The next phases of the Cardano road map will be Basho, which will impact the scaling of the ecosystem with Hydra-type solutions, and, subsequently, Voltaire, an upgrade that will instead impact on the governance of Cardano.

Hard Fork Alonzo: criticism of Cardano

Cardano’s launch of the Alonzo hard fork did not fail to arouse some criticism. According to some cryptocurrency experts, Cardano would have taken too long to finally be able to have smart contracts. For these critics, the problem of delay is connected with Cardano’s scientific approach and with the fact that the developers of the project preferred to focus their attention on research and on the editing of publications which were then subjected to a peer-review process. .

After all, Cardano developers are known in blockchain environments for paying almost maniacal attention to the preparation phase. Their concept focuses on achieving a high degree of efficiency before launching each new project. It is precisely because of this approach that Cardano took so long to have smart contracts. Sunday 12 September, however, will finally be the day of the big appointment.

