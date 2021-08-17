Buying Dogecoin after Cuban’s Tweet (mocked by Bitcoin-fans)?

The price of Dogecoin returns to incandescence thanks to the messages of Cuban (who is mocked by the fundamentalists of Bitcoin)

In the last few hours it was the Dogecoin to move the cryptocurrency sector. While Bitcoin was being rejected below $ 48,000, the crypto-meme recorded a significant progression that pushed it above $ 0.34. Today Doge’s rally would seem to have smoothed out but the attention of investors on the cryptocurrency born as a joke continues to be very high.

As has happened on other occasions, when Doge records strong flare-ups, rumors about possible achievement of 1 dollar. For us at Borsa Inside, this goal seems to be far off, at least according to the current situation.

Dogecoin takes advantage of the Tweets of Cuban and Musk

Behind the rush to buy Dogecoin that we have witnessed in the last few hours, there are some very specific reasons. In fact, DOGE accelerated as soon as community members started talking about some Tweets posted by Mark Cuban. The owner of the Dallas Mavericks basketball team said on Twitter that he owned Doge for a total amount of 494 dollars. Considering the current price of the Dogecoin, it is conceivable that the manager may have around $ 1470 in his portfolio. A small quantity which, however, confirms Cuban’s interest in meme cryptocurrency.

Cuban, in fact, is a well-known supporter of the Dogecoin and in the past he had already let himself go to signs of admiration for the DOGE. The decision to make public the amount of its exposure in DOGE shows that Cuban hasn’t changed his mind about cryptocurrency.

The basketball team owner’s interest in Dogecoin is dated. It was last March when his Dallas Mavericks announced they were accepting Dogecoin as a means of payment for tickets and merchandising. A month later the same Cuban, taking stock of the initiative, announced that the sales of Mavericks merchandise in Dogecoin had marked a leap of 550 percent compared to the previous month.

Almost to silence those who had not wasted time in affirming that theCuban’s opening to Dogecoin was pure propagandathen came a whole series of statements made in the course of the financial programs. In May Cuban claimed that the Dogecoin could become one useful currency while Cuban’s last bomb declaration dates back to just last Friday: Dogecoin is the best cryptocurrency as a means of payment. Considering the timing, purchases on DOGE may have intensified at that moment (here the official eToro website).

Bitcoin integralists against Cuban

While those who already had active Dogecoin positions took advantage of Cuban’s words to strengthen their long, investors who have always been critical of all cryptocurrency-memes preferred to look at theother side of the tweet from the Mavericks patron (basically when it comes to cryptocurrencies it is always a matter of perspective).

The fundamentalists of Bitcoin have turned their attention above all to that number (494 dollars invested in DOGE) leaving aside the context of reference and implications. The result of this approach was a complete mockery of the manager’s statements. Among those who have gone heavier there are those who said that Cuban’s declarations on the Doge were just a way to rake in new fans on social networks. Even more sarcastic are those who instead said that Cuban was smart enough not to invest $ 494,000 in DOGE and limit himself to only 494 (sic).

