Buying Dogecoin after the hype surrounding the latest developments?

Dogecoin (DOGE / USD) was initially created as a “meme” token; however, over time, it has become one of the most popular ways to transfer value.

It has undergone many price fluctuations which are highly dependent on social media exposure.

The Dogecoin improvements as a catalyst for growth

On Sunday, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk posted several tweets about cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu Token.

Specifically, he claimed it would be the first Dogecoin Trillionaire. Also, he talked about Dogecoin’s improvements.

Musk was asked whether or not he had had any recent interactions with the Doge Development team. He said he didn’t interact with them and, in his own words, he said, “Neither Jared, nor me, nor anyone I know has anything to do with this foundation.”

He tweeted the following: “What matters is lowering fees, decreasing block time and increasing block size. A single-level network with exchanges as level 2 actually seems like the simplest solution for a medium of exchange ”.

Dogecoin co-creator Billy Markus responded to Musk’s Doge improvement tweet, where he pointed out that his option that Dogecoin is not yet another blockchain hosting NFT or other tokens, and that DOGE is just fast, scalable and cheap to send is all it really needs to be.

The Dogecoin Foundation was relaunched in August and its website lists Jared Birchall as one of four board members. Other councilors are Markus and Vitalik Buterin.

Should you buy Dogecoin (DOGE)?

On October 25, Dogecoin (DOGE) was valued at $ 0.26253.

To get a better perspective on what kind of point of value the token is, we will look at its all-time highest value and its recent performance in September.

In terms of DOGE’s absolute value, it was May 8 when the token reached a value of 0.731578 dollars. At its all-time high, the token had a higher value of 0.469048 dollars or 178%.

When we look at the September performance, the token hit its high point at 0.3172 on September 6 dollars.

The lowest point was on September 29, when the token reached a value of 0.1964 dollars.

Here we can see that the token has decreased in value by 0.1208 dollars or 38%. However, from September 29 to October 25, we can also see that the token has increased in value by 0.06613 dollars or 33%.

At this rate, Dogecoin (DOGE) has the potential to reach 0.35441 dollars by the end of October.