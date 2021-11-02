Buying Ethereum Before New Highs? Van de Poppe sees ETH at $ 5,000

According to analyst Michaël van de Poppe, the price of Ethereum could continue its rally up to $ 5,000

Buy Ethereum is it still affordable or has cryptocurrency already given its best and is now ready to retrace? When the price of a digital asset rises a lot, it is physiological to take a cautious attitude as the risk that the uptrend is about to end is very high.

✅ Know eToro’s social trading? With function CopyTrader™ you can invest by automatically copying the strategies of the best traders in the world! – Today you can have a FREE Demo account with € 100,000 of virtual credit >>

However, this does not seem to be the case with Ethereum which instead seems to beupdate of its ATH. So to answer the initial question buy Ethereum at current prices it may still be an interesting idea as ETH still has some room for growth. However, it is essential to choose the right tools to invest in Ethereum.

The eToro Copy Trading, for example, can be very useful in these cases as it allows you to copy the strategies of the best traders on ETH. In addition, the Copy Trading service can also be tested in demo mode and this is the best for a novice investor.

Copy the best ETH traders with the eToro Copy Trader >>> the demo to practice is free, click here

But let’s go back to the topic of the post or the possibility that Ethereum can reach a new all-time high. To express himself in this direction was the analyst Van de Poppe according to whom the new Ethereum ATH is paving the way towards the 5,000 dollars for the second cryptocurrency in the world by market cap.

According to the expert, the achievement of a new historical record at $ 4460 on 29 October 2021 could have triggered a new phase of price discovey.

Van de Poppe, in particular, emphasized the good support / resistance reversal, highlighting how what happened could be the premise for a continuation of the ETH rally towards $ 5,000.

Van De Poppe’s optimistic view on the price of Ethereum is shared by the independent market analyst Crypto_Ed_NL who, in a recent post on Twitter, highlighted the close correlation between the boom of Bitcoin and that of Ethereum (we remind you that it is possible to invest in both cryptocurrencies with the highest capitalization through online trading with the broker eToro> >> here the official demo).

According to the independent analyst, the fact that the new Bitcoin target has moved to $ 90,000 (and subsequently to $ 100,000 but only after a correction phase) it could push Ethereum even towards $ 6,000. According to Crypto_Ed_NL, this is the objective of the ongoing price action on ETH.

The analyst’s comment in this regard is very significant: it is not necessary to enter the usual warnings about it but “I would be very surprised if I were to be wrong about this”.

Will it really be like this? Has the price of Ethereum cleared up to $ 6,000?

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED