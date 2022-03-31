buying guide in 2022

Huawei can boast of having great headphones in its catalog. In this guide we recommend the best wireless, headband and wired.

Huawei has been doing a great job in the audio section for years and this is very well reflected in its headphones and speakers. In this buying guide we want to focus on the first of them, the headphonesfor recommend the best models you can buy in 2022.

As you already know, there are several types of headphones, so we will not leave out any of them. First of all, we will recommend you best wireless earphones from huawei, which are the most numerous in the firm’s catalogue. In addition, we will also tell you about their best headphones headband and your best headphones With cable. Based on your preferences, you can choose the one you like best, all of them are of very good quality.

Huawei Best Wireless Earbuds

When it comes to audio devices, Huawei focuses much of its efforts on wireless headphones. We see this in the wide range of options that we have in this section, which is far from the limited options in other types of headphones. Without further ado, let’s see which are the best wireless headphones from Huawei.

Huawei FreeBuds Pro

Among the firm’s most outstanding wireless headphones are the Huawei FreeBuds Pro, which stand out for being very complete. First of all, it is worth mentioning that they are available in black, white and silver. They are really comfortable to wear, so you can use it for hours and hours. In addition, the charging case fits perfectly in your pocket.

The main feature of these FreeBuds Pro is that they sound very, very good. It mounts 11-millimeter dynamic drivers and has a noise cancellation system who does a great job. Of course you have touch controls and a voice mode that will allow you to hear those who are speaking to you without having to remove your headphones.

As far as battery is concerned, these headphones have a 55 mAh battery, while the one in the charging case has a capacity of 580 mAh. In practice, they provide 4 hours of battery life with noise cancellation activated. In addition, the cargo box can provide them with four additional charges.

The Huawei FreeBuds Pro have a recommended retail price of 179 euros, but you can buy them for less money at Amazon, the Huawei store, El Corte Inglés and PcComponentes.

Know more: Huawei FreeBuds Pro

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick

Huawei’s most curious headphones are these FreeBuds Lipstickwhich we can instantly recognize by a lipstick inspired design. They are characterized by being very light, each earphone weighs 4.1 grams, while the charging case remains at just over 90 grams with the included headphones. In short, they are headphones with a peculiar and comfortable design.

Despite the fact that the design is what most attracts our attention, the Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick are still headphones, so we should be interested in how they are heard. Equipped with 14.3-millimeter dynamic drivers that offer a great audio qualityin addition to Noise Cancellation so you can listen to music even in noisy environments.

If you want wireless headphones with an original design, these Lipstick FreeBuds are perfect.

The battery of each earphone is 30 mAh, while that of the charging box is 410 mAh. According to manufacturer data, this translates into a autonomy of 2.5 hours of use with activated noise cancellation, it can extend up to 14 hours with the case. If you dispense with the ANC, the autonomy can be 4 hours of use and 22 hours with the charging box.

The Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick has a original price of 229 eurosbut it is usual to find them on sale in stores such as Amazon, the Huawei website and El Corte Inglés.

Know more: Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick

Huawei FreeBuds 4

The beautiful wireless headphones that you see in the image above are the Huawei FreeBuds 4, also among the best Huawei wireless you can buy. The first detail that stands out in this model is the aesthetics, since they are very nice and comfortable (each earphone weighs only 4.1 grams). When buying them, you can choose between the silver color and white.

As we saw in the review of the Huawei FreeBuds 4, they offer a Very good sound quality, with special power in the low and medium sounds. In addition, the system Noise Cancellation does a remarkable job. On the other hand, we must mention that it has precise, simple and configurable touch controls through the mobile app.

The autonomy of the FreeBuds 4 is 16 hours in total without giving up noise cancellation.

In the review we were also able to verify that the 30 mAh battery of each headset is capable of offering about 4 hours of battery life with noise cancellation activated. If you use the charging case, you will enjoy three more loadsso the general autonomy will be around 16 hours.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4 have a recommended retail price of 149 euroswhile the model with wireless charging it goes up to 169 euros. However, the most common is to be able to buy them for less in the main sales channels, such as El Corte Inglés, Amazon and the Huawei online store.

Know more: Huawei FreeBuds 4

Huawei FreeBuds 4i

The cheapest option within the Huawei wireless headphones are the FreeBuds 4i, which we were also able to review when they went on sale. If you want to spend between 60-70 euros, these are an option that we often recommend. First of all, by having a nice design with good fit in the ear thanks to the silicone tips.

Despite being cheaper, the Huawei FreeBuds 4i too they sound very good, with 10-millimeter dynamic drivers. Not missing in this model noise cancellation, which is effective when it comes to isolating ourselves from the outside. In addition, touch controls, customizable through the Huawei AI Life app, also work well.

We especially like the autonomy of these wireless headphones, capable of reaching 7.5 hours with ANC on. This duration can reach 22 hours with the charging case, very positive figures. In addition, in just 1 hour you will have fully charged the equipment.

The Huawei FreeBuds 4i hit the market for a price of 79 euros in the colors white and black. The most common is find them on saleyou only have to search in stores such as Amazon, El Corte Inglés, PcComponentes and the Huawei website.

Know more: Huawei FreeBuds 4i

Huawei Freelace Pro

Among the best wireless headphones from Huawei are also the Huawei Freelace Prowith a design thought for hang them around your neck when you’re not using them. As we can see in the image, they have silicone pads on the tips that allow a better hold on the ear. eye, just They weigh 34 grams, they are very light.

The Freelace Pro can boast of having a double microphone to obtain a better noise cancellation. Plus, you have three different modes to choose from: general, “cozy” and ultra. Of course, these headphones also sound good, with powerful 14-millimeter dynamic drivers.

They are also a good choice for their wide autonomy: 24 hours with noise cancellation off and 16 hours if you keep it activated. In addition, with a single charge of 5 minutes you can enjoy 5 hours of use. The Huawei FreeLace Pro have a original price of 119 euros, although it is possible to find them on sale. You can buy them at Amazon, PcComponentes and the Huawei store.

Know moreHuawei Freelance Pro

Huawei best headband headphones

As we said, Huawei does not offer much variety in the rest of the types of headphones at the moment. For example, in headband headphones we only find one model, although it must be recognized that it is a more than interesting option. Let’s get to know your main features.

Huawei FreeBuds Studio

The best Huawei wireless headband headphones you can buy are the Huawei FreeBuds Studio. This is a “premium” aesthetic model that you can buy in both gold and black. They have a weight of about 260 grams and its padded pads They make it easier for us to use them for long periods without hurting our ears.

As you can imagine, these headband headphones offer a exceptional audio quality, listen to the music you listen to. In addition, also greatly cancel outside noise so you can hear the sound even better. What’s more, the intelligent system is capable of automatically changing the cancellation mode depending on where you are.

In these Huawei FreeBuds Studio there is no lack of touch controls or microphones to be able to hold phone calls. In terms of autonomy, the 410 mAh battery provides 20 hours of playback with noise cancellation activated, that is, they will last more than a day of use.

The recommended retail price of these Huawei FreeBuds Studio is €299but sometimes you can find them for much less, even below 200 euros. These offers arrive at distributors such as Amazon and PcComponentes, and also at the Huawei store.

Know more: Huawei FreeBuds Studio

Huawei Best Wired Headphones

When looking for the best Huawei wired headphones, options are limited. Specifically, we have selected a model that will come in handy for day-to-day use. Let’s see the most outstanding specifications.

Huawei AM115

If modernities are not your thing and you are satisfied with a pair of wired headphones of the lifetime, pay attention to the Huawei AM115. They are available in white color and only weigh 10 gramsyou can always carry them with you to use them at any time of urgency.

The Huawei AM115 they are comfortable and sound good, with multiple ventilation holes for better audio. Of course, you must take into account that they connect through the 3.5 mm jack, so the device you are going to use it on must also have this port. Also, they have integrated a microphone to keep phone calls hands free.

On the other hand, they also equip a three-button control knob with which you can skip songs, accept calls or raise and lower the volume, among other options. You can buy these Huawei AM115 for less than 6 euros at Amazon, and they are also available for something else at PcComponentes.

Know more: Huawei AM115

