buying guide, taxes and concessions

Buy a house it is always a complex choice and in Italy the purchase of a home still represents one of the main forms of investment.

L’Revenue Agency has therefore decided to provide a summary picture of the main rules to follow when buying a house, so as to be able to “exploit” all the benefits provided by law (reduced taxes, limitation of the power to ascertain value, etc.).

Let’s find out together what are the benefits for those who want to buy a house.

THE GUIDE TO BUYING A HOUSE

First of all, we put at your disposal the guide of the Revenue Agency to buy a house (Pdf 2 Mb) is a vademecum useful for those who want to take this important step and need information to face the purchase in complete serenity. The illustrative text is aimed at natural persons (who do not act in the exercise of commercial, artistic or professional activities). It refers both to sales between “individuals” and to those between companies and individuals.

HOW TO BUY A HOUSE: THE STEPS

Before buying a house, it is useful to obtain as much information as possible about the property and, above all, to be sure to make the purchase from the rightful owner. Also, it is important to know what happens if you decide to take out a preliminary agreement (the so-called compromise).

Let’s see what the steps are:

stipulate a preliminary agreement. The preliminary contract, also called “compromise”, is an agreement between seller and buyer who mutually undertake to stipulate a subsequent and definitive sales contract. It is a real formal commitment;

sign a purchase agreement before a notary: the transfer of the property right on the property will take place only with the signature of the latter.

WHAT TO ASK WHEN BUYING A NEW HOUSE

Before buying a new home, it is also important to ask specific questions. First you have to ask who he is the actual owner of the property and if there are others who have rights to that house. It is necessary to verify that the seller is the sole owner of the property and that they do not hang on the house mortgages or mortgages. Also, it is good to know if the house is involved in judicial cases. Buyers must check that the whole town planning documentation is in order, exclude any building abuses and if they exist small discrepancy remediable. It is also advisable to inquire about which one it is the actual living area and the energy rating of the House. In fact, the seller is obliged to provide the documentation certifying the energy class of the property (BEE).

Finally, it is advisable to do a check to find out if all installations are up to standard, if the seller has paid all condominium fees (if due) that he is entitled to and if interventions are planned Extraordinary maintenance.

WHAT ARE THE TAXES TO PAY TO BUY A HOUSE

The taxes you pay when buying a home depend on several factors and vary depending on whether the seller is a “private” or a business and the purchase is made in the presence or absence of benefits “before home” required by law.

1) BUY A HOUSE FROM A COMPANY

If the seller is a business, the general rule is that the sale is exempt from VAT. In this case, therefore, the buyer will have to pay:

the tax register in a proportional measure of 9%;

mortgage tax fixed at 50 euros;

the cadastral tax fixed at 50 euros.

However, in some cases of buying and selling with companies, to buy a house, VAT applies:

at sales carried out by construction companies or restoration of buildings within 5 years from the completion of the construction or intervention or even after 5 years, if the seller chooses to subject the transaction to VAT (the choice must be expressed in the deed of sale or in the preliminary contract);

at sales of residential buildings for social housing, for which the seller chooses to subject the transaction to VAT (also in this case, the choice must be expressed in the deed of sale or in the preliminary contract).

In these cases, the buyer will have to pay:

10% VAT (for the transfers and deeds of establishment of real rights of residential houses (also under construction) classified or classifiable in the cadastral categories other than A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9, if the requisites to take advantage of the “first home” benefits are not met;

VAT at 22% for the transfers and deeds of establishment of real rights relating to properties classified or classifiable in the categories A / 1, A / 8 and A / 9;

the registration tax fixed at 200 euros;

mortgage tax fixed at 200 euros;

the cadastral tax fixed at 200 euros.

2) BUY A HOUSE FROM A PRIVATE

If the seller is a private individual, the buyer will have to pay:

the tax register proportional of 9%;

mortgage tax fixed at 50 euros;

the cadastral tax fixed at 50 euros.

THE PURCHASE OF THE FIRST HOUSE: THE BENEFITS

The taxes payable are reduced when the purchase is made in the presence of “first home” requirements. If you want to take advantage of the first home bonus under 36, we advise you to read this in-depth analysis.

In general, the “first home” benefits without the age requirement limit apply when:

the building you buy belongs to certain cadastral categories;

the house is located in common where the buyer has (or intends to establish) his residence or works ;

; the buyer has determined requirements.

The taxes to be paid when buying with the “first home” benefits are as follows:

if the seller is a private individual or a company that sells in VAT exemption so the registration tax is proportional to the extent of 2% (instead of 9%). Instead, the mortgage tax it is fixed at 50 euros as well as the cadastral tax;

if you buy from a business, with sale subject to VAT, then the VAT will be reduced to 4%. Instead, the registration tax, the mortgage tax and the cadastral tax will be fixed at 200 euros.

The same reduced taxes apply for appliances, even if you purchase with a separate deed from that of the sale of the “first home”.

In any case (purchase from a business or purchase from a private person), the registration, mortgage and land registry taxes are paid by the notary at the time of registration of the deed.

THE REQUIREMENTS TO OBTAIN THE “FIRST HOME” BENEFITS

The tax concessions provided for the purchase of the “first home” are recognized in the presence of certain conditions and only if the buyer possesses specific requirements. To take advantage of the “first home” benefits, the house you buy must belong to one of the following cadastral categories:

A / 2 (civil dwellings);

A / 3 (economic housing);

A / 4 (popular housing);

A / 5 (ultra popular housing);

A / 6 (rural dwellings);

A / 7 (houses in small villas);

A / 11 (houses and accommodation typical of the places).

The “first home” benefits are not allowed, instead, for the purchase of a house belonging to the cadastral categories A / 1 (stately homes), A / 8 (houses in villas) and A / 9 (castles and palaces of outstanding artistic and historical value). The concessions are also due for the purchase of appliances, classified or classifiable in cadastral categories C / 2 (warehouses and storage rooms), C / 6 (for example, remittances and garages) and C / 7 (closed or open canopies), limited to a pertinence for each category. However, it is necessary that these are destined to be used in a lasting way at the service of the main residence and that this has been purchased benefiting from the “first home” concessions.

To obtain the “first home” benefits then, the home must be in the territory of the Municipality in which the buyer has his residence. If resident in another municipality, the buyer must transfer his residence to the one where the property is located within 18 months of purchase. You are equally entitled to benefits when the property is located in:

territory of Municipality in which the buyer carries out his business (even if carried out without remuneration, such as, for example, for study, voluntary or sports activities);

place of Municipality in which the employer has its registered office or carries out the activity, if the buyer has had to move abroad for work reasons;

entire national territory, provided that the property is acquired as a “first home” on Italian territory, if the buyer is an Italian citizen who emigrated abroad.

BUYING A HOUSE, THE FAQ

The Revenue Agency has also made available to users the answers to the FAQs, available at the bottom of this document, useful for those who want to buy a house. In the guide then all the tax details for the purchase of a house are clarified.

OTHER HELP AND UPDATES

To find out about other forms of facilitation in favor of workers and families, please consult our dedicated section. Among the novelties we point out this in-depth study on the concessions provided for in the 2022 Budget Law and also those for the rental of the house for the under 31, which can be consulted in this guide. To stay up to date on all the news, you can subscribe to our free newsletter and our Telegram channel to receive the news in preview.