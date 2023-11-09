Buying Ozempic for weight loss in Mexico puts diabetics at risk

People started talking about Ozempic in television programs, in the most successful shows, at the Oscars. His name is still on everyone’s lips after hearing celebrities like Kardashian, Elon Musk, Lady Gaga recommend him. It is considered a miracle formula for losing weight in record time. In fact, it is a drug that was designed to control diabetes mellitus, type 2.A chronic disease whose incidence in the world has increased by approximately 60% in three decades.

Ozempic lawsuit affects diabetics in Mexico

Controversy over the drug is already affecting Mexico, where diabetes mellitus is the first cause of death in women and the second in men. Although the law requires a medical prescription to obtain it, “here it can be easily obtained without one. As soon as it went viral that this drug was used for weight loss, many of my patients were unable to buy it.“, explains Ana Veronica Cantu, surgeon specializing in clinical and bariatric nutrition. “I asked for it in pharmacies and was tired,” says Olga Torres, who was insulin resistant before developing diabetes 2. .”, description of the 48-year-old Mexican.

Diabetes mellitus begins with uncontrolled blood sugar levels, when the sugar increases and the body is not able to control it., It is a disorder that can arise from bad habits, consumption of refined products, saturated fats and excess salt, as well as a sedentary lifestyle and lack of exercise. have a genetic predisposition

Ozempic, from the semaglutide family, an active ingredient that helps reduce the amount of sugar released by the liver, reduces the speed at which food passes through the stomach, thereby protecting diabetic patients from damage to the blood vessels of the heart, eyes, kidneys and nerves. It prevents people from suffering from heart attack, stroke or kidney failure who cannot control blood sugar levels.

For a few months now, many Mexicans suffering from diabetes have returned home without buying Ozempic., “The patient is having difficulty finding it. These types of medications for diabetes and obesity involve the same device, the pen with which they are injected subcutaneously. And this is becoming rare,” laments Duque de Caixa. “When my patients started struggling to get through it, I had to readjust the treatment and prescribe oral semaglutide like Rebus, which is a younger brother of Ozempic,” Cantu details.

As experts point out, alternatives exist for those who cannot afford the cost of Ozempic. Its price in Mexico is between 5,000 to 6,000 pesos per month., “For those who cannot afford it, there are other options, such as sulfonyl or urea. We are talking about indefinite treatment for life. It is prescribed for life,” explains Duque de Caixas. In addition to the ease of obtaining it, the high demand for the drug popular with endocrinologists creates another big risk: the lack of medical monitoring. “For the treatment of obesity, diabetes A specific dosage of is being used, which requires a higher dosage.” Its formula is not only being prescribed poorly by health professionals, but there are also many cases of self-medication. He says , “I have patients who injected it without clinical follow-up because it was recommended to them and then they started feeling worse.”

Treatment for Diabetes and Obesity: In Search of the Tailored Suit

Ozempic was approved in 2017 in the United States to treat the disease with one injection per week. Six years later, in 2021, Vegvi was approved for weight loss, the same formula with a higher dose of semaglutide, a preparation that tricks the brain, increases the feeling of fullness and curbs appetite,” Hence it works in controlling weight,” explains Cantu. Both the drugs have been approved by the Federal Commission for Safety against Health Risks (Cofepris) in the country. “But the drug used to treat obesity has not yet been marketed here. Hopefully it will be on the market next year,” announced the specialist who runs a private clinic in Mexico City.

The demand for Ozempic has increased so much that it has broken sales records around the world. The income of Novo Nordisk, the Danish laboratory that created it, increased by 38%: 7.8 billion euros in the last quarter alone. The flip side of the success of its star product is that it is becoming scarce in pharmacies, affecting patients with metabolic problems who medically need it, who depend on it to continue living. “A similar episode already happened with hydroxychloroquine in the middle of the pandemic,” Cantú revealed. Rumors that the antirheumatic drug, meant to treat malaria or autoimmune diseases, helped counteract the effects of Covid-19 have led it to be sold in pharmacies, causing many patients to miss their usual doses. “The only solution to stop the problem was restrictive, this drug is no longer provided without a medical prescription,” explains Alfredo Duque de Caixas, endocrinologist and internist specializing in diabetes, obesity and eating disorders. “And the same thing happened with Victoza, another antidiabetic drug in the liraglutin family,” he recalls. This drug came to market as the first injection to control glucose levels. “And then Saxenda gave very beneficial results in high doses for weight control. “It sold out very quickly,” the doctor highlighted.

The greater the popularity of the Novo Nordisk drug among the population, the greater the concern among experts about improper use. “It is a safe drug, but following the recommendations,” explains Duque de Caixas. Ozempic is an analog of a GLP1 antagonist, a synthetic form of an intestinal hormone that communicates with the brain and pancreas to slow down the emptying of the esophagus,” which explains some side effects such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea in the first weeks. Will do. “Symptoms that are well tolerated by most patients,” the endocrinologist explains.