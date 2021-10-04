Buying pizzas and tacos with Dogecoin? It will soon be reality

Verifone, one of the largest point-of-sale (POS) providers in the world, may soon make cryptocurrency payments at major U.S. retailers a reality.

What happened

According to a press release on Tuesday, Verifone has signed a partnership with BitPay Inc, a cryptocurrency payment processor, with the aim of introducing a way to pay at the checkout with digital currencies.

The new range of Verifone terminals will support payment from leading cryptocurrency wallets such as Blockchain.com, BRD and Metamask.

Users will reportedly be able to make purchases with various cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE), Bitcoin Cash (CRYPTO: BCH) e Litecoin (CRYPTO: LTC).

“At checkout, consumers will select their preferred cryptocurrency wallet on a Verifone device and scan an on-screen QR code, using their wallet to complete the transaction,” the companies said in a statement.

Loading... Advertisements

Mike Pulli, Verifone’s chief executive, told Bloomberg that retailers are already “queuing up for the product.”

In the list of Verifone’s 600,000 customers there are also Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), which operates brands such as Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and KFC, And Whole Foods – subsidiary of Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).

“We always thought it was a matter of time before people expected to be able to pay with cryptocurrencies as well as pay with Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) e Visa Inc (NYSE: V), ”said Stephen Pair, CEO of BitPay.

“This development will accelerate it; consumers simply expect it to be an option ”.