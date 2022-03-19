Buying the iPhone 11 Pro in 2022, is it recommended?

We analyze whether or not the iPhone 11 Pro is worth buying in 2022, is it an interesting alternative?

One of the best things about Apple iPhones is that they are very durable over time, it doesn’t matter if you get a device that has been on the market for a few years, since it will continue to work well and will be upgraded for many years. And that may be the case with the iPhone 11 Pro, a device that arrived some time ago and that may be an option to consider. Is the iPhone 11 Pro worth it in 2022? We analyze it.

When was the iPhone 11 Pro released?

Manzana introduced the iPhone 11 Pro on September 10, 2019 at Apple Park alongside the iPhone 11 and the big iPhone 11 Pro Max. It was available on the market just 10 days later, since it could be purchased from September 20, 2019.

What color of iPhone 11 Pro is selling the most?

The iPhone 11 Pro came in 4 different colors, Space Gray, Gold, Silver and Night Green, the latter being a novelty in this range of products. We do not know which of the four colors has sold better, since Apple has not shared it, although it does seem that the color Night Green was one of the most popular when the device was introduced.

How much is the iPhone 11 Pro worth in 2022?

The iPhone 11 Pro is currently discontinued by Apple, as it could take sales away from the most modern models. However, it can be found in many stores at a great price. Our recommendation is to get a Refurbished iPhone 11 Pro that in serious stores can be around 500 – 550 eurosa very interesting price for this device.

iPhone 11 Pro Specifications

iPhone 11Pro Dimensions 144 x 71.4 x 8.1mm Weight 188g Screen 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display Resolution and density 2436 x 1125 pixels, 458 ppi Processor A13 Bionic RAM 4GB OS iOS 15 Storage 64 256 and 512GB cameras Triple 12 megapixel camera Battery 3,046mAh Colors Space Grey, Gold, Silver and Night Green Others FaceID, IP68 starting price €1,159

Is it worth buying the iPhone 11 Pro in 2022?

Its about first iPhone that released the word Pro and the three rear cameras, and that precisely makes it remain a very current device. We have a very good screen, very versatile cameras and power to spare. For all these reasons, we are facing a very interesting iPhone in 2022.

Although it is true that, to recommend the iPhone 11 Pro in 2022, it is essential to find it at a good price. As the simplest thing in 2022 is to get a refurbished iPhone 11 Pro, a price between 500 and 550 euros may be appropriate.

Reasons to buy the iPhone 11 Pro in 2022

we can find some Top reasons to buy the iPhone 11 Pro in 2022could be the following:

You want good cameras with several options.

You like Face ID.

The screen is something important, we have an OLED screen on the iPhone 11 Pro.

Reasons to buy not the iPhone 11 Pro 2022

There are also some reasons not to buy the iPhone 11 Pro, these would be the main ones:

You want a lot of battery life, the iPhone 11 Pro isn’t bad, but there are better options.

You need the best cameras on the market, despite having good cameras, they are not the best.

Which iPhone to buy in 2022? Complete buying guide

Best alternatives to the iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 is positioned as a clear alternative, as offer a larger screen and longer battery life. In addition, it is an iPhone that Apple keeps for sale in 2022. Especially the refurbished model would be a better option, since its price is very low.

iPhone 12

If you can afford to spend a little more money, the iPhone 12 is a better option. We have a device with an OLED screen, which is bigger, we have more battery and a better processor. It was a very important leap in terms of quality, and reconditioned it costs very little more.

iPhone 11 ProMax

It is a slightly more expensive option than us offers as main advantages its large screen and its better battery. In terms of price, it is not too different, making it an interesting alternative.

In 2022 we have many interesting iPhone to buy, in practically all the price ranges that we have analyzed in depth. The iPhone 11 Pro is one of them and it is an easy recommendation as it is a very powerful device with great specifications, if you find it at a good price, do not hesitate, you will not regret it.

