Buying the iPhone XR in 2022, is it worth it? What to watch out for and where to find it

But the Apple Store isn’t the only place to buy an iPhone, especially if you’re looking for a model that’s no longer officially on sale, like the iPhone XR. Presented in mid-September 2018, the iPhone XR is a terminal with a very similar design to the current generation and continues to receive software updates. Is it worth buying in 2022?

iPhone XR Specifications





iPhone XR specs Screen 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD with 828 x 1792 pixel resolution, True Tone and wide color gamut Processor Apple A12 Bionic six-core RAM | Storage 3GB | 64, 128 and 256GB cameras Rear 12 MP f/1.8, 26mm (wide angle), 1/2.55″, 1.4µm, PDAF, OIS with 4K video recording, HDR | Front 7 MP TrueDepth with Face ID connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC and Lightning connector Battery 2,942 mAh with 15W fast charge and Qi wireless charging Others Accelerometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, compass, barometer, IP67 resistance and Apple Pay

The iPhone XR, announced in September 2018, has a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display resolution 828 x 1,792 pixels in 19.5: 9 format (pixel density per inch is 326), compatible with True Tone technology and wide color gamut. The maximum brightness of the panel is 625 nits.

Incorporates the Apple A12 Bionic six-core processor along with 3 GB of RAM to run the iOS 15 operating system (iOS 12 when it was first released). With three internal storage options: 64, 128 and 256 GB, the iPhone XR was launched in the colors yellow, blue, white, coral, black and red.

It only has one rear camera: 12 MP wide angle, f/1.8, PDAF, OIS, dual-tone Quad-LED flash and 4K high-resolution video recording at 60 frames per second. The 7 MP front camera is TrueDepth, so it integrates the security system based on facial recognition FaceID.

Integrate a 2,942mAh battery with 15W fast charge that allows you to recharge to 50% in 30 minutes (according to Apple account). It also supports Qi wireless charging, but not MagSafe. It has Wi-Fi 5 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and NFC mobile payments by Apple Pay.

How much life does the iPhone XR have left?





The iPhone 6s is the Apple smartphone that has received the most updates to date, with six years of software support that has allowed its users to use it for a long time without having to renew it. Admittedly, it doesn’t support many of the newer newer features introduced in recent versions, but it’s still functional.

It is expected that the iPhone XR will also last at least six years because it is much more powerful than the 6s. It shouldn’t be less than that.Unless there is a very abrupt change in an upcoming iOS update that leaves out relatively recent devices.

Considering that the iPhone XR was introduced in 2019, you might think it’s halfway through its life cycle and that he might still have about three years left. And when you don’t get any more iOS software updates (though any critical bugs they find might be fixed), you can still use supported apps until developers stop supporting those versions of the operating system.

Where to get iPhone XR





Apple no longer sells the iPhone XR in its store, so it does not distribute it to third-party providers either, and considering its age, it is very difficult to find it new, brand new. This is why the easiest option is to take a look at the second-hand market, although it is not convenient to keep the first one we find.

It is very important, whether it is from a store or from an individual, that we can see it first in person before buying it. If it is not possible, send us good photos so that we can know what condition it is in; basically to see if it has any scratches on the screen or body that is so obvious that it prevents us from enjoying the device.

Another point to take into account is the battery health status. The closer it is to 100%, the better. If the battery has never been changed and it has been used, it is likely that you will find models around 80% health, that is, that “cries out” for a battery change. Prioritize iPhone XRs with a recent battery change and/or 95% or higher health. We would be talking about refurbished iPhone.

There is also the possibility of finding iPhone XR that are practically new, unused, but unsealed because they have been used as display units. On eBay we can find some quite recommendable proposals of this style because, apart from including accessories, invoice and one year warranty, they offer free fast shipping from Spain. Its price is from 339 euros for the 64 GB version or 369 euros for the 128 GB version. It is usually more difficult to see iPhone XR 256 GB at a good price and in good condition.

