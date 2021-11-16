buyout poker from Ligue 1

We continue to look to France to strengthen the team. Milan could bring four players from Ligue 1. The first name at the top of the list is that of Renato Sanches

Still confirmations. La Gazzetta dello Sport, on newsstands this morning, relaunches the hypothesis Renato Sanches. He would be the midfielder of the Lille the target number of Milan for after Frank Kessie.

The excellent relations between the two clubs could certainly favor the deal but, in any case, a lot of money is needed to bring the Portuguese to Milan. Despite the contract expiring on June 30, 2023, the Ligue 1 champions to deprive themselves of Sanches ask for no less than 35 million euros, thanks to the great interest from various English clubs.

Milan – it says – hopes to block the purchase of the former Bayern Munich already during the January transfer market. As written, however, Renato Sanches may not be the only footballer from France to cross the gates of Milanello.

Read also:

France, land of conquest

In recent years, thanks above all to the knowledge of Moncada And Massara, Ligue 1 has become a land of conquest. The latest purchase was Adli. The young man, taken by Bordeaux, could land in Italy early, should he immediately need a hand in midfield.

Attention, as far as the offensive department is concerned, the usual name of Faivre del Brest, even if the feeling is that it is slowly moving away and ad Mohamed-Ali Cho. He is very young, he is a class of 2004, who is already carving out a leading role in Ligue 1 with the jersey ofAngers.

13 appearances and 2 goals, playing both as a striker and as a right winger. The Frenchman, who will turn 18 only on January 24th, clearly cannot go unnoticed. He has a contract expiring on 30 June 2023 and in addition to Milan, in fact, there is an interest on the part of Inter And Juventus