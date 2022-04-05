buys 9% for $2.9 billion

Now it is official that Elon Musk is the most powerful person on Twitter. The CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has bought 9.2% of Twitter shares for a total of 2,890 million dollarsas registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.

This way, Elon Musk becomes the largest shareholder of Twitter, ahead of the Vanguard group (8.79%) or Morgan Stanley (8.76%). Twitter shares have risen more than 25% in the premarket after hearing the news.

In total, Musk has bought 73 million shares of Twitter, which is about 10% of the company. At the moment, it is unknown what role Musk will have in the company since in the acquisition not related to any specific function. Initially it can act as one more external investor.

This purchase comes weeks after Musk expressed in his personal account that he wanted to “create his own Twitter” due to the lack of freedom of expression. We don’t know if he will stick to his plans to create his own network, but it does appear that has decided to bet on Twitter in a much more active waycontrary to what was said before.

Twitter is experiencing a time of change. Just four months ago, Jack Dorsey, its founder, stepped down as CEO to hand over the responsibility to Parag Agrawal, its former CTO. One of the projects that the new CEO has in hand is to decentralize Twitter, precisely to combat censorship and the impact of the algorithm. Just one of Elon Musk’s main complaints regarding this social network, in which he is an active user and has more than 80 million followers.