buys his villa for a shock price

The divorce between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West continues and the two are mending their broken hearts with checks and wire transfers, buying mega properties … On the other hand, you know: what better care of shopping? The reality queen has just bought back her ex-husband’s house in Hidden Hills, California for an incredible amount of 23 million dollars.

READ ALSO> Chiara Biasi, her Milanese house robbed by thieves: the influencer’s words

As stated by the documents filed with the Superior Court of Los Angeles on October 12 and obtained by the magazine PEOPLE, Kim spent $ 20 million on the property and the remaining $ 3 million on furnishings, including furniture, fixtures, appliances, and all the valuable content present such as collectibles, art and silver. The mansion had been bought by Kanye in 2014 for 20 million dollars and with the collaboration of the Belgian architect Axel Vervoordt, had created a completely white and unique space, up to a 60 million dollar residence from what emerged in a twett by Kim from 2018.

READ ALSO> Lady Gaga tries to speak in Italian, but she gets a bad word

Loading... Advertisements

Neighbors resorted to the law in September, asking Kardashian to stop making changes such as “the underground staircase, the underground parking lot, an attached underground spa and a detached guardhouse”, as dangerous for the community. There Hidden Hills Community Association, called to the appeal, intervened to try to stop Kim as it is believed that the neighborhood should maintain the natural surroundings and members of the community of Hidden Hills they are complaining that they could be at risk of catastrophic physical harm.

READ ALSO> Jennifer Gates at the altar: Bill’s daughter married a sports champion