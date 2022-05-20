Buzz: Kim Kardashian sextape found in Roblox sparks debate

The Kardashian clan has denied rigging a game experience on the platform for the purposes of its reality TV show.

In the episode of the tele-hook show, Saint West, 6, shows the virtual room he would have found “by chance” to his mother Kim Kardashian. Fulwell 73/Hulu/screenshot

Kim Kardashian has thanked her fans for the success of the first episode of her new reality show ‘The Kardashians’, a reboot of ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’. But the key scene with Roblox, the children’s favorite platform for experiences and mini-games, is causing controversy.

In it, her 6-year-old son Saint West is seen running towards his mother, saying, “Everyone look, it’s on Roblox,” before handing her his tablet. The tablet’s screen is blurry, but Kim Kardashian says she sees a photo of her crying face on it that’s supposed to feature, in a Roblox experience game, unseen footage from her old sextape from 2007.

Well hidden

Neither the Kardashians nor the production company, Fulwell 73, provided comment on the recording, but a source close to the family insisted that the game experience offered on Roblox was not faked. reports the BBC

However, it seems that the chances of falling on it, “by chance” as claimed in the episode Saint West, were almost nil. “There are two possible ways for Saint to find such a game: either he or his family actively researched (or even created) such a game, or someone else in their circle created and played it. then shared directly with the boy”, analyzed for the BBC Zomebody, a well-known independent developer of Roblox.

Roblox is home to millions of player-generated experiences and mini-games, with the most popular ones showcased on the home screen. If other content can be found using the search function, the vast majority of it receives a confidential number of visitors.

Content removed

Roblox, engaged in metaverse race with a valuation of around $20 billion, said it took action against the content as soon as its moderators were alerted in September 2021. “Text linking to content that bypassed our filters was quickly removed and never was fortunately only visible to a few dozen people on the platform. We also quickly removed the associated experience and banned the developer involved in the incident. She did not want to say who created the virtual room, exactly how many players entered it or how she was informed about it. This isn’t the first time that Roblox Vigilance has been taken by default .

No legal action

Later in the episode, using strong language, Kim Kardashian threatens to sue Roblox by telling her lawyer that she has “all the time, all the money and all the resources to burn the company down!” . But no legal complaint has been filed since the filming of the episode.

