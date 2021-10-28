Buzz Lightyear, the trailer for the new film with Chris Evans

As announced at the end of 2020 it will be Chris Evans, now hanging on the nail the shield of Captain America in the Marvel films, to give the voice to Buzz Lightyear: it will be him, in fact, to play one of the most famous astronauts in the history of animation taking the baton of Tim Allen in the new Pixar movie that will arrive in theaters in the summer of 2022. In the past few hours, the first teaser trailer has been released that actually reveals what this new chapter will be about: although set in a futuristic world, the film titled Lightyear it will be one kind of prequel, in the sense that it will tell the story of the real space traveler who inspired the line of toys that we have seen in the various adventures of Toy Story.

The character of Buzz Lightyear (whose name is a tribute to the mythical Buzz Aldrin of the first moon landing) was introduced in fact in Toy Story in 1995, to then make its appearance in subsequent sequels (in 1999, 2010 and 2019) but also in a film and a spin-off animated series in the 1990s, both dedicated solely to him and his galactic exploits. It is in fact a space ranger who, in the service of the Star Command, has the task with his colleagues of maintaining order within the Galactic Alliance, especially with respect to the aims of the evil emperor Zurg. This space hero would then have originated the line of toys, whose talking specimen ends up in the hands of Andy, the child at the center of the various films.

As you can see from this anticipation clip, on the notes of Starman by David Bowie, in the new animated feature Buzz Lightyear is an astronaut of a very advanced version of the Earth who sets out on his first mission into space, with the aim of exploring alien planets and surviving mysterious threats, all assisted by fellow rangers and one strange robotic kitten. Finally we also see him wearing the unforgettable white and green jumpsuit and utter the phrase that made him famous, or rather a part of it: “Towards infinity and …“.

The plot of the film directed by Angus MacLane will likely clarify the temporal discrepancy between the futuristic adventures of this Buzz and the toys that instead portray him today. We will just have to wait until next summer. This will then be just one of the many commitments that will see Evans involved in the coming months: in fact, the spy adventure is also on the way The Gray Man, which will see him reunite with the directors of Avengers, the Russo brothers, and then in Adam McKay’s Netflix movie Don’t Look Up, along with a stellar cast that includes Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.