Buzzzz-o-Meter: Drew Barrymore-approved robes, wide-leg jeans, and more that Hollywood is talking about this week

A-listers love to relax! Drew Barrymore, Nina Dobrev and more have been raving about what they wear to relax.

The 33-year-old Vampire Diaries alum vacationed in Costa Rica with Olympian Shaun White earlier this month. Dobrev and the recently retired athlete, who have been dating since February 2020, wore matching Fendi swimsuits while soaking up the sun at Hacienda AltaGracia, Auberge Resorts Collection. When they weren’t sharing vacation snaps on Instagram, Dobrev and White, 35, took time to unwind at THE WELL Spa, which also has locations in New York and Connecticut.

“Costa Rica suits you 😍,” White commented on his girlfriend’s post with their travel photos earlier this month.

Not everyone can fly to another country when they want to relax. After filming The Drew Barrymore Show, the 47-year-old host likes to kick back and relax at home in a Heidi Carey robe. The 100 percent cotton robes feature playful patterns in a variety of styles, from shorts to classics and kimonos.

Those aren’t the only elements helping Hollywood relax. Scroll down to see everything Hollywood is talking about this week:

