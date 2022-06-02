Bvlgari adds Anne Hathaway and Zendaya Coleman to its advertising

Renowned actresses Anne Hathaway and Zendaya are the new ambassadors of Italian fashion house Bvlgari. Both actresses are at an incredible moment in their careers on the one hand Zendaya has just been included in the list of the 100 most influential of Time magazine, while Anne Hathaway participated in the 2022 Cannes Film Festival to promote Armageddon Time, it does not fit doubt because the prestigious brand of jewels chose the famous to be the ambassadors and protagonists of its latest campaign, Unexpected Wonders “Maravillas Inesperadas”.

The campaign is inspired by Rome, better known as the eternal city, the renowned jewelry brand wants to celebrate female power, which is why it has chosen two great women who represent this concept.

In the film you can see how Anne and Zendaya are in a palace just for them, where they are surrounded by large and beautiful gardens, while the actresses of “The Devil Wears Fashion” and “Euphoria” explore the immense rooms, lSeveral collectible jewels are housed in a narration about freedom and beauty, in addition to both reciting phrases such as “remember the past to look to the future”. With this, the brand wants to imply that you have to enjoy life and find pleasure and joy in the smallest and simplest things.

The recording was published by the brand through its social networks with the title Unexpected Wonders and in the caption Bvlgari put . “Accept Rome’s heartwarming invitation and begin a search for joy and wonder in every moment, resplendent beauty in the most amazing places, knowing that staying curious opens us up to an infinity of wonderful opportunities”reads the caption on the Bvlgari post.

In the recording, both actresses are seen as they move around the place, trying on jewelry, making compromising and knowing looks while they smile, all this while they are in a harmonious environment and accompanied by a piano sequence while flowers of different colors rain down. almost at the end both celebrities meet and start dancing, in the video they end up watching a sunset and smiling.

Several Internet users who have seen the recording do not go unnoticed by the closeness that both actresses have, in addition to thinking that the clip has some sapphic touches, that is to say that there may be attraction or the love between women is reflected regardless of their sexual orientation, which is why many have interpreted the video in this way, in addition to the fact that both support the LGBTI community, so several users have wondered if there may be a lesbian story in the short starring the actresses.

The jewelry brand has not only chosen Zendaya and Anne as ambassadors, it has also chosen other well-known and powerful women to present the high-end jewelry and watchmaking that the fashion house has, among them is the actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, BLACKPINK singer Lalisa, also known as LISA, and Chinese actress Shu Qi.