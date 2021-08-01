Bvlgari and the Jenner Institute of the University of Oxford allies for the future after the pandemic

After the announcement in June proclaiming the birth of a new philanthropic partnership between Bvlgari and the University of Oxford, Bvlgari’s donation in support of phd students on vaccines went to the benefit of two excellent students, the first official group of Bvlgari fellows.

This month, in fact, the Jenner Institute welcomes for the start of the courses to the PhD students Cameron Bissett and Rebecca Makinson, two young people who have demonstrated considerable academic potential and merit in the field of immunology related to vaccines.

Oxford University vaccinology professor Sarah Gilbert, who joined Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin in June to announce the Maison’s donation to the Jenner Institute during a webinar, said: “We are very grateful to Bvlgari for allowing Cameron and Rebecca to focus on their important research without financial concerns. I hope these students are the first in a long line of Bvlgari fellows.”

The Jenner Institute in Oxford is a world-leading group committed to developing, designing and testing new technologies for vaccines; has made headlines in many newspapers around the world for its vaccine candidate to defeat COVID-19.

Graduating in 2020 in Molecular and Cellular Biochemistry at Oxford, Cameron will dedicate his Doctorate to the study of vaccines against respiratory diseases, focusing above all on SARS-CoV-2, the strain of coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The researcher will study the immune response following the administration of vaccines through different pathways – for example through the arm or nose – under the supervision of Associate Professor Teresa Lambe and Dr. Alex Spencer, both strongly engaged in the clinical trial of the so-called “Oxford vaccine” (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19).

Loading... Advertisements

Rebecca has worked for the past two years at the Jenner Institute as a research assistant, after earning an integrated master’s degree in Biological Sciences from Durham University. His PhD will focus on the in-depth characterization of the cell-mediated immune response to COVID-19 vaccines, in the context of different age groups and exposure to other human coronaviruses. Rebecca’s research will benefit from the avant-garde flow cytometer, donated by Bvlgari to the Jenner Institute in June, and her studies will be overseen by associate professors Katie Ewer and Teresa Lambe.

In a web meeting, Bvlgari CEO Jean-Christophe Babin congratulated newly appointed fellow PhD students Rebecca and Cameron. During the stimulating conversation, the encouraging progress of the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial in Brazil and South Africa and the importance of approaching this challenge not as a race for the vaccine but as a race against the virus were also discussed. Jean-Christophe Babin compared Bvlgari’s contribution to the drops of water that over time fill rivers, and then oceans. Underlining this analogy, Rebecca said, “This is exactly how I see my work and I wouldn’t have been able to carry it forward without Bvlgari’s support.” Cameron, equally grateful for the opportunity offered to him through his Bvlgari scholarship, said: “It would be an honor to contribute to vaccine research to help the community.”

Associate Professor Teresa Lambe said: “Cameron and Rebecca are extraordinary academic minds and have worked hard to earn a place in these highly competitive doctorates. We are all confident of the important contributions they can make to our research at the Jenner Institute.”

Bvlgari’s donation to Oxford University is part of the company’s philanthropic commitment to pandemic prevention – today and in the future. Since February, the Maison has donated a flow cytometer for the Jenner Institute and a high-definition 3D microscope to the Spallanzani Hospital in Rome, as well as having produced – through its fragrance production houses – a hand sanitizer donated on a large scale to support frontline medical staff in Italy, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. Most recently, the Bvlgari Corporation of America announced the creation of the Women &Science Fund to support women scientists at Rockefeller University.

Jean-Christophe Babin, CEO of Bvlgari, said: “It is an honour to support the bright young scientific talents of tomorrow – Bvlgari Rebecca Makinson and Cameron Bissett scholarship PhD students – and to work closely with a world leader such as Oxford University to share a common vision in the fight against COVID-19 and future pandemics.”