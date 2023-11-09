BXCL701/pembrolizumab combination prolongs overall survival in mCRPC of adenocarcinoma phenotype

Treatment with the oral innate immune activator BXCL701 combined with pembrolizumab (Keytruda) demonstrated prolonged overall survival (OS) in patients with adenocarcinoma-phenotype metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC), according to results from a phase 2 trial (NCT03910660).1 The findings were announced in a press release from OnkosXcel, a wholly owned subsidiary of BioXcel Therapeutics, the developer of BXCL701.

The median OS with the combination at the September 6, 2023 data cutoff was 15.5 months (95% CI, 9.6-not reached (NR)), and the 1-year OS rate was 59%.

“Patients with mCRPC who have failed androgen deprivation and taxane-based chemotherapy are left with few treatment options and, unfortunately, Keytruda to date has shown no additional benefit in this setting,” said Vincent J. O’Neill. , MD, Director of R&D at OnkosXcel. Therapeutics, he stated in the press release.

“Therefore, we are very encouraged by these combined data, given the historical data with checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy. Furthermore, we now have a second set of positive data in a separate cold tumor histology, further increasing our belief that BXCL701 has the potential to inflame the tumor microenvironment of cold tumors, thereby sensitizing them to inhibition of hotspots. control. “We believe the data warrant further evaluation of BXCL701 in this setting and look forward to determining the development path for this program following our end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA scheduled for December.”

There are expected to be approximately 288,300 new prostate cancer patients in 2023. Of these patients, 20% are expected to progress to mCRPC; It is estimated that 80% of mCRPC cases are of the adenocarcinoma phenotype, equivalent to approximately 46,128 patients.

In the open-label, multicenter Phase 2 trial, investigators sought to evaluate the efficacy and safety of BXCL701 in combination with pembrolizumab in men with mCRPC of adenocarcinoma phenotype, as well as in men with small cell neuroendocrine carcinoma (SCNC). A total of 29 evaluable patients with mCRPC of adenocarcinoma received 0.3 mg BXCL701 twice daily on days 1 through 14 of a 21-day cycle, with 0.2 mg twice daily the first week of cycle 1, plus 200 mg intravenous pembrolizumab on day 1 and every 21 days thereafter.

The primary endpoint was a composite response rate, defined as objective response according to RECIST v1.1 and/or prostate-specific antigen 50 criteria and/or a conversion of circulating tumor cell counts. Secondary endpoints were duration of response (DOR), progression-free survival, OS, and biomarker assessment, the latter of which was measured by changes in circulating cytokines and correlation of outcome with baseline characteristics of the tumor.

An update on the response rate findings from the Phase 2 adenocarcinoma cohort was presented at the 2023 Prostate Cancer Foundation Annual Scientific Retreat. In this case, the data showed a RECIST v1 partial response rate .1 of 28% and the median DOR was 19 months. Compared to the KEYNOTE-199 trial (NCT02787005), which evaluated single-agent pembrolizumab in this refractory mCRPC population, the response rate was 5% and the median DOR was 16.8 months.

In October 2023, the company also announced that OS was prolonged in the SCNC subset, with a median OS of 13.6 months (95% CI, 10.9-NR).2

Previously, the FDA granted orphan drug designations to BXCL701 in acute myelogenous leukemia, pancreatic cancer, stage IIb to IV melanoma, and soft tissue sarcoma.

References