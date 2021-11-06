by 2022 possible “luxury” rental

Soon it will be possible to drive a Tesla without buying it, simply thanks to the car sharing that anyone, without income constraints, will be able to subscribe to. All this will be possible, but only in some countries, thanks to Hertz, a well-known car rental company that has announced that it will put its wallet by the end of 2022.

As reported by interim CEO Mark Fields in fact beyond 100,000 Tesla cars they will become part of the rental company’s car fleet (as already happened for the Fiat 500 “Spiaggina”), thus giving their lucky customers the opportunity to get on board and drive a Model 3 even without owning it. The expense announced by Hertz enters the new measures decided by the company to embark on a green, electrified and digitized path.

After exiting the proceeding Chapter 11, the receivership, Hertz managed to reduce its corporate debt by almost 80% by subsequently initiating a new life of the company. With “New Hertz”, in fact, the desire to guarantee its customers an experience of the highest level has been manifested, putting values ​​such as excellence, speed and ease in travel experiences first.

Hertz has therefore decided to focus strongly on the electric, an interesting bet that will contribute to development of the network of charging stations for electric vehicles through the installation of new stalls at its offices that will be added to the network of 3,000 supercharger stations already present in the American and European territory. Tesla’s large order is also an additional incentive for all consumers who may also be willing to pay a higher rate to use the Hertz rental and have the opportunity to experience the thrill of driving an Elon Musk multinational car.

On the part of Hertz, of course, there is also the will to break down as much as possible maintenance costs of its own vehicles, with an electric fleet that would allow the company to save money and time for the management of rentals. Waiting to know what the lucky cities will be to have Tesla rentals available, Elon Musk’s company is licking its mustache on the stock exchange: after the announcement of Hertz, a substantial leap has arrived, with + 12.66% to stock market closing leading to over $ 1 trillion in capitalization.