by Arrigo Sacchi harsh criticism of the national team

The former technician of the Milan greatest ever and former coach of the National Arrigo Sacchi gave an interview to The Gazzetta dello Sport in which he analyzes rather harshly the physical and psychological situation of our players, who yesterday not only went beyond the 0-0 against Northern Ireland, also taking risks of losing, in the match that for Italy from Roberto Mancini the direct qualification to the Qatar World Cup 2022.

Sacchi: “Italy cooked and presumptuous, I didn’t have high expectations”

“I had seen the match ofOlympic against the Swiss and the blues seemed dull to me – Sacchi begins -. How is it possible that a team like Switzerland, moreover without five or six starters, can create three scoring in the first quarter of an hour ea mark one? So for this match against Northern Ireland I didn’t have high expectations. I was hoping it would go well, but I knew it was going to be an uphill road. Italy has reached the final goal cooked and maybe with a little bit of presumption daughter of summer success. This is an important lesson that we must study and analyze in order to get back to being a real team ”.

Sacchi: “The Italy of the Europeans is no more”

“Necessary premise: Italy at the European Championship surprised everyone and for this we have to thank the players and the coach – continues the former assistant coach of the world champion in USA 1994 -. They did it because they knew be a team, they fought generously, they made up for some technical deficiency with enthusiasm and athletic brilliance. Now is no longer that Italy. I believe that in order to become great again you have to find enthusiasm, modesty, will and, why not, also intelligence. The fact is that knowing how to manage success, especially in a country like Italy, really is complicated. A bad business card? No, it isn’t, but that’s what the camp said. This blow it can make players return to their feet on the ground, a fundamental and essential condition if you want to still be a team. I would not dramatize too much: these guys, recently, did something extraordinary. And if they did, they can do it again. The important thing is to live this moment with balance “.

Sacchi: “The national team has a few months to get back in shape”

How to manage the situation now in view of the playoffs? “The important thing is not to play the ‘passing the buck’, a discipline in which Italians are very good. Here it is necessary to make a profound examination of conscience, to ask ourselves all what has been given and what could have been given. Without drama, without controversy and, above all, with a lot of calm and just as much patience. We now have a few months ahead of us to prepare the two decisive challenges, we can get there in shape. The footballers were mentally cooked. Probably success dumped them, these things happen. And let’s not forget that there were also many injuries to complicate things and not allow the manager many choices. Maybe there was even a little bit of superficiality, at least for what we have seen in the last two games. However, that’s the way it went and now we have to earn a ticket for the World Cup ”.

Sacchi: “Insigne runs empty, we have to go back to playing as we know”

“We have to earn qualification by returning to the football that we have shown we can do. We give our best when we are afraid to knock on the door, we are like this: it is valid for football and it is valid for everyday life. With the back to the wall we know to react to problems. The problem is that Insigne it’s not what it was a month ago. It runs empty, it’s an unloaded gun. It happens over the course of a season. On the bench there were strikers who, evidently, did not give the coach the necessary guarantees: Scamacca plays little in Sassuolo, Raspadori idem, Belotti it’s not at its best. Therefore Mancini has chosen for the solution without a classic center forward. But now let’s not throw the cross on the coach. If he has led Italy to play well, like at the European Championship, I am convinced that he will find the right solution to lead us to the World Cup ”, concludes Sacchi.

OMNISPORT