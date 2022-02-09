By Bello grace Brozovic twice. Yellow to Mourinho as a schoolboy

Despite a match who never lived of excesses – arbitrarily speaking -, even easy to read, it manages to be just barely enough the leadership of the international Beautiful, never much accepted by the players, with more than one whistle who on the outskirts fields would be defined as “on command”, authoritarian rather than authoritative, as shown by the yellow card for Mourinho at the end of the first half. And if from a point of view technical not much has happened (indeed, nothing), from a point of view disciplinary he was very deficient.

Regular the 2-0 goal of Inter : the action arises from a contrast between Vidal And Sergio Oliveira with the latter appearing already unbalanced before the Nerazzurri player uses his arm a bit.

Graziato Brozovic

Graced Brozovicthank Di Bello: in the first half, it stops at the restart Zaniolo (the yellow must be done because Roma was deprived of the player who was fouled in the restart), in the second half they do the same on Abrahamthe uncertain referee puts his hand to his pocket, then realizes that he can grant the advantage, he does it but does not close the circle.

Mourinho is booked as a schoolboy

The errors disciplinary do not end. Having thrown Zaniolo’s warning (on Bastoni), one is missing for Vidal, as a “schoolboy” the one for Mourinho: a personality referee would have solved it in a thousand different ways …

VAR: Pairetto 6

Nothing that could worry him.