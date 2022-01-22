By bike to Everest, the docufilm on Omar Di Felice’s company is online

Winter also means Omar Di Felice. The Roman cyclist has by now accustomed us to his challenges in the coldest season with the search, each time, for an encounter and a discovery. Last season we saw him get on his bike in Nepal, Kathmandu and ride first on the trails of the Himalayas and then in the direction of Everest Base Camp. A more than human sporting experience marked by the encounter with the peoples who live on the slopes of the highest mountains on Earth. A sustainable journey in the heart of winter, when even the most popular tourist destinations empty themselves, giving their renewed silence to the sacredness of the peaks, interrupted only by the blowing of the strong Himalayan wind. An emotion that returns to us today thanks to the docufilm “Himalaya winter cycling expedition: road to Everest Base Camp”. 1300 kilometers through Nepalese roads and tracks reaching first the 5416 meters of the Thorung La Pass and then the slopes of the highest mountain in the world. A dream come true for the protagonist, an adventure in which to immerse oneself for those who watch the documentary.

Path

After leaving Kathmandu Di Felice cycled heading north-west, until you reach the cities of Pokhara and Jomsom. Here the doors to the region of Mustang, one of the coldest and driest areas on the planet. With temperatures between -30 and -35 degrees and heights above 4500 meters, with the Kora La Pass (4600 m), Omar touched the Chinese border. Once he reached the pass, in a continuous ups and downs Omar got busy on the paths of the Annapurna circuit until you reach the highest passable pass in the world: the Thorung La (5416 m). Still ahead, one pedal stroke at a time to Base Camp del Tilicho Lake (4919 m). Finally, to round off the experience, a long bike ride from Kathmandu to Lukla and from there to the 5364 meters of Everest base camp. A long journey told live through its social channels and, today, on film thanks to the feature film.