By chance, they discover a rare form of sulfur that allows Li-S batteries with 4,000 life cycles – Technology – Hybrids and Electric

The search for abundant and cheap materials that increase the performance of electric vehicle batteries, in addition to reducing their cost, has part of its hopes pinned on sulfur. Lithium-sulfur batteries promise great energy capacities but they have their main handicap in the rapid degradation that suffer with the charge and discharge cycles, which translates into a short shelf life. Engineers at Drexel University have made a breakthrough by harnessing a rare chemical phase of sulfur to avoid harmful chemical reactions that degrade them.

The Li-S battery technology It is one of the most promising today due to its technical, economic and environmental advantages. The sulfur is abundant and its supply chain is less problematic than that of the cobalt, manganese and nickel used in today’s batteries. In the case of electric vehicles, their greater energy capacity and lower cost could help reduce the price and autonomy gap with respect to combustion models.

However, unlike lithium-ion batteries, the chemical reaction that occurs inside sulfur batteries leads to accumulation of solid lithium sulfide and liquid lithium polysulfide. As the battery charges and discharges, they reach the electrolyte, the solution that carries charge between the anode and cathode, where they trigger chemical reactions that compromise the battery’s capacity and lifespan. provoke a loss of active material at the sulfur cathode (negative electrode) and the lithium anode corrosion (positive electrode).

One solution that has had some success has been change the carbonate electrolyte to an ether electrolyte, which does not react with polysulfides. But it poses other problems, as the ether electrolyte itself is highly volatile and contains components with low boiling points, meaning the battery could fail or melt quickly if heated above room temperature.

The research carried out by Drexel University scientists, in Philadelphia, USA, published in the journal Communication Chemistry, has worked following another strategy. His solution is based on the design of a new cathode that can work with carbonate electrolytes that are already in commercial use. This cathode is made of carbon nanofibers and has been shown to slow the movement of polysulfides in an ether electrolyte. “A cathode that works with the carbonate electrolyte that is already being used is the path of least resistance for manufacturers,” says Vibha Kalra, director of the research. “Instead of pushing for the industry to adopt a new electrolyte, our goal was to make a cathode that could work in the existing lithium-ion electrolyte system.”

A rare phase of sulfur eliminates the risk of polysulfide formation in lithium-sulfur batteries.

Using a technique called steam disposal, the scientists tried to confine the sulfur in the mesh of carbon nanofibers to prevent dangerous chemical reactions. However, they did not achieve the desired effect. Actually crystallized sulfur in an unexpected way turning it into gamma phase monoclinic sulfur, a slightly altered form of the element. This chemical phase of sulfur had only been produced at high temperatures in the laboratory or observed in oil wells in nature. The best is that it does not react with the carbonate electrolyte, which eliminates the risk of polysulfide formation.

As Rahul Pai, co-author of the research explains, “At first, it was hard to believe that this is what we were detecting, because in all previous research, monoclinic sulfur has been unstable below 95 ° C. In the last century , there have only been a handful of studies that produced monoclinic gamma sulfur and it has only been stable for 20-30 minutes at most.” The scientists found a cathode capable of experimenting thousands of charge and discharge cycles without diminishing its performance. “A year later our examination shows that the chemical phase has remained the same.”

The cathode was stable over a year of testing and 4,000 charge and discharge cycles, which, according to scientists, is equivalent to 10 years of regular use. The prototype battery used in the laboratory offered triple the capacity of a standard lithium-ion battery that implemented in an electric vehicle would significantly multiply its autonomy with each charge.

“While we are still working to understand the exact mechanism behind the creation of this stable monoclinic sulfur at room temperature, this is an exciting discovery that could open the door for the development of more sustainable and affordable battery technology.” Kalra assures.