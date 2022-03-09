By confronting on Facebook MP discovered Red Discovery

The “fronting” of large sums of money and clothing on social networks was what allowed the authorities to discover the modus operandi of the discovery network who embezzled the sum of more than 100 million dollars from US citizens through scams electronics.

In its 298-page file, the Public Ministry reports that it was through the publications made by the accused Miguel Balbuena (a) Miguel Ortiz and/or The Valve on his Facebook account that he was able to identify the other 37 involved in the cybercrime case.

“The accused uses the networks to promote the organization which is called “The Directive” to recruit people who use them to commit the crime for the benefit of the organization and also promotes photos, videos and audios in which he and others cyber criminals display large amounts of money as a result of extortion and scams committed by the aforementioned criminal structure”, cites the file.

According to the prosecution body, “La Valvla” has two accounts with their different names on the social network. After receiving the alert and the request for cooperation from the United States on July 13, 2020, the Special Division of Investigation of International Organized Crime (Deicroi), followed up on the profile of the accused in the aforementioned network until rendering a report last December 21.

He explained that the accused carried out live broadcasts and used the following expressions: “we are stuck in the capital, in one of my rooms”, “the guy arrived”, “I pay this individual my room to do his job… ” “Ask me for the song that you want in the directive”, “greetings in New Jersey”, “I am the directive, the maximum”, “the father of this pod”, “it is with my pod that I look for it”, He shows how fat he is tennis, cash, lots of beers, accompanied by a dark-skinned man, whom he calls “brother-in-law.”

The authorities determined that “La Valve” did not have a lawful profile that would allow him to have that amount of money in ballots of two thousand pesos and brand tennis shoes, “the fat” that nobody could have in the Las Charcas neighborhood, La Yagüita sector of the Pastor, Santiago de los Caballeros.

“The exhibition of economic well-being shown by the members of the criminal organization has encouraged more people in the city of Santiago de los Caballeros and surrounding municipalities, mostly young people, to interfere in the commission of illicit acts to the detriment of thousands of citizens.”Public ministry“

Through listening to telephone conversations and with reports from the Superintendence of Banks of the Dominican Republic and the Treasury, the authorities first established that the accused did not have large sums of money in the bank that corresponded to the fronting in his social networks and that he is a member of several Call Centers where the scams.

With the interceptions, the authorities discovered the operating mode of the group and its members: “They extorted people by forcing them through tricks to pay a sum of money that was deposited to a third party in a bank in the United States, this “smurf ” charged a commission and deposited the funds through remittance companies such as Caribe Express, Wenster Union, among others.

According to the Public Ministry, the money stolen from its victims was used to launder capital in Dominican territory, specifically in this city of Santiago and Puerto Plata, evidencing illicit enrichment by ostentation and display of high-end vehicles, purchase of apartments and property, electronic equipment and services technological. They displayed lavish clothes and clothing online, as well as holding late-night parties with high-cost alcoholic beverages, as a result of the scheme.

The accused

The accused in the network to whom next Monday, March 14, a coercive measure will be known are: Sucre Rafael Rodríguez Ortiz (Darimán and/or Dari) (ringleader), Jose Eliezer

Rodríguez Ortiz, Jhonatan Francisco Vásquez Ventura, Máximo Miguel Mena Peña (Max), Emmanuel Castro Ozuna (Bill), Josué de Jesús Marte, Mayobanex Braulio Rafael Rodríguez Fernández (Mayo), Ángel Rafael Peralta Guzmán (Alicate) and Anabel Adames.

Likewise, Genaro Antonio Hernández Caba (Moreno K5), Pablo Miguel Balbuena (Miguel Ortiz and/or La Valvla), David Antonio Guzmán Javier, Winston Rafael Batista Brito, Jean Carlos Rosa Vargas, William Hiche Cárdenas, Wilmer Abreu Durán and Juan de Dios Martinez Brito.

Also charged are Salim Bautista Santana, Enrrique Sánchez, Cedrik Sánchez Rodríguez, Carlos Daladier Silverio Cabral, Ramón Tomás Camacho Tejada (Blood), José Efraín Mejía, Víctor Manuel Hernández, Rubén Ángel María Reynoso Rodríguez, Juan Carlos Belliard Uceta, Wilson Núñez Rodríguez, José Oscar Peguero Martínez and William Alberto Díaz Cruz.

In addition, Jonathan Yoelfri Peña Martínez, José Estévez Then and/or Joel Estévez Mena, Willys Mena, Augusto Fermín Jáquez and/or Augusto Fermín Rodríguez Jáquez, Félix Manuel Jorge Muñoz, Juan Carlos Silverio Gómez, Cristina Lhin Yeng, Bonifacio Estévez and/or Bonifacio Daniel Estevez Irrizari and Linda Pérez.

Charges

The network is accused of committing crimes and high-tech crimes, association of criminals, usurpation of functions, illicit enrichment, money laundering and drug trafficking. In addition, the charge of use of firearms, carrying and possession of illegal firearms is added.