By dividing bitcoin for all citizens, Miami’s crypto revolution rises to the next level. The ultimate goal is to zero taxes

The city of Miami will soon distribute a “bitcoin yield” from staking its cryptocurrency to its citizens. This was announced by Miami Mayor Francis Suarez on CoinDesk TV. “We will be the first city in America to give a bitcoin yield as a dividend directly to its residents,” notes Suarez.

The performance comes from the staking of the cryptocurrency of the city, MiamiCoin , which was introduced earlier this year and has already made over $ 21 million in the past three months for Miami. Suarez calculated that if we annualized those revenues, they would be equal to about one-fifth of Miami’s total annual tax revenue of $ 400 million.

The volcanic mayor said the approach could potentially eliminate the need for Miami residents to pay taxes in the long run, which would be “revolutionary.”

The city of Florida will make payments via a digital wallet and work with a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges to allow its residents to acquire a wallet, register and be verified. “I see very quickly a world where the satoshi system is what is used to make payments,” said Mayor Suarez. “We need people to understand that we want you to hold bitcoin but we also want to increase the usefulness of bitcoin.”

Francis Suarez told Bloomberg that paying city employees in bitcoin a priority. “I want us to differentiate ourselves as the crypto capital of the United States or the world,” Suarez said in an interview. “Miami’s top priority right now is to enable bitcoin as a payment option for government employee salaries and citizen taxes.”

The city will issue a formal request for a proposal this month, according to Suarez. Miami will have to create pay lines to allow city residents to pay taxes and fees in bitcoin.

In February, a similar resolution to integrate BTC into Miami’s operations received backing from city commissioners. Suarez’s broader proposal aimed to allow citizens to pay city taxes or property taxes in bitcoin, allow city employees to receive compensation in bitcoin, and allow Miami to invest in bitcoin.

Suarez faces obstacles on the way, as Florida’s statutes currently do not allow his city to hold BTC. But the mayor has received county-level support. In April, Danielle Cohen Higgins, District 8 County Commissioner and Representative on the Miami-Dade County Council of Commissioners, tabled a resolution to establish a task force to assess the feasibility of pursuing Suarez’s plans.